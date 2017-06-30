Wild's Tyler Ennis: Dealt to Minnesota

Ennis, fellow winger Marcus Foligno, and a draft pick were traded to the Wild on Friday in exchange for the Sabres acquiring Jason Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

The diminutive flanker was protected by the Sabres in the expansion draft -- but was not chosen by the Golden Knights and ended up being a crucial trade chip for Buffalo in its pursuit to bring back Pominiville as well as a brutish, heavy-shooting rearguard in Scandella. As for Ennis, he only produced 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 51 games of an injury-shortened campaign. When you consider that his ice time dropped by more than five minutes compared to the prior season, it's no wonder that the Swords did away with Ennis. He'll be free-agent fodder in the majority of fantasy leagues unless we see a positive reversal in playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...