Wild's Tyler Ennis: Dealt to Minnesota

Ennis, fellow winger Marcus Foligno, and a draft pick were traded to the Wild on Friday in exchange for the Sabres acquiring Jason Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

The diminutive flanker was protected by the Sabres in the expansion draft -- but was not chosen by the Golden Knights and ended up being a crucial trade chip for Buffalo in its pursuit to bring back Pominiville as well as a brutish, heavy-shooting rearguard in Scandella. As for Ennis, he only produced 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 51 games of an injury-shortened campaign. When you consider that his ice time dropped by more than five minutes compared to the prior season, it's no wonder that the Swords did away with Ennis. He'll be free-agent fodder in the majority of fantasy leagues unless we see a positive reversal in playing time.