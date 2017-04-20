Graovac was recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday, along with Sam Anas, Christoph Bertschy, Pat Cannone, Ryan Carter, Kurtis Gabriel, Steve Michalek, Zack Mitchell, Gustav Olofsson, Zach Palmquist, Mike Reilly, Nick Seeler, Alex Tuch, Hunter Warner and Mike Weber. In addition, Gustav Bouramman was recalled from OHL Sault Ste. Marie.

With the Wild facing a 3-1 deficit in their series with St. Louis, it's unlikely that any of these players' recalls will last all that long. These 16 players will have separate practices from the members of the team who have been on the Minnesota roster from the beginning of the postseason, and have close to no chance of seeing any game action for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.