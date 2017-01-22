Wild's Tyler Graovac: Healthy scratch Saturday
Graovac was a healthy scratch in Saturday's win over Anaheim.
Graovac doesn't have a point and has just eight shots on goal in his last 14 games. He may continue to lose ice time if his slump continues.
