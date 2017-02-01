Wild's Tyler Graovac: Lights lamp twice
Graovac found twine twice in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
The fourth-liner has lit the lamp in consecutive games, so it makes sense that his ice time has increased by several minutes while he's been producing. Graovac now has six goals (but no assists) in 40 games this year, and could make for an sneaky option in daily formats if he continues to hit the scoresheet.
