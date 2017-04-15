Wild's Victor Bartley: Clear of injury
Bartley (triceps) was activated from IR on Saturday.
Bartley has yet to suit up for the Wild. He suffered a triceps injury in the preseason after signing as a free agent last summer. It remains to be seen if he will crack the Wild's lineup this postseason, but his return is a welcomed addition to the team's defensive depth. The 29-year-old has only logged ten games over the past two seasons, so there will likely be some rust to shake off.
