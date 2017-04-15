Bartley (triceps) was activated from IR on Saturday.

Bartley has yet to suit up for the Wild. He suffered a triceps injury in the preseason after signing as a free agent last summer. It remains to be seen if he will crack the Wild's lineup this postseason, but his return is a welcomed addition to the team's defensive depth. The 29-year-old has only logged ten games over the past two seasons, so there will likely be some rust to shake off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...