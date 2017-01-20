Wild's Victor Bartley: Targeting early March return
Bartley, who underwent surgery in training camp to repair a torn triceps, is expected to return in early March, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He's on injured reserve on the NHL roster, but he's expected to be activated and sent to AHL Iowa when he's healthy enough to return.
