Palmquist signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Tuesday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Palmquist has yet to make an NHL appearance and will likely begin the 2017-18 season in the minors yet again. Last season the 26-year-old skated in 72 games for AHL Iowa, where he was able to compile 21 points (two goals, 19 assists).

