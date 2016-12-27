Wild's Zach Parise: Expected to play Tuesday

Parise (illness) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Predators, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Parise has missed Minnesota's last two games with step throat, but traveled to Nashville with his teammates for Tuesday's contest, and will be in the lineup barring an unexpected change in his health. The veteran winger, who has a disappointing 13 points in 24 games this season, is expected to skate on Minnesota's first line and top power-play unit in Tuesday's tilt.