Wild's Zach Parise: Provides late-game heroics to force OT

Parise scored a goal with 22.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime in Game 1 against the Blues on Wednesday.

The Wild went on to lose in OT, but at least Parise gave the home fans something to cheer about when it appeared Minnesota was headed for a 1-0 loss in regulation. He has 31 goals and 69 points in 90 career playoff outings.

