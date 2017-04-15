Wild's Zach Parise: Scores lone goal again
Parise scored Minnesota's only goal during Friday's Game 2 loss to St. Louis.
With five goals, 13 points and 37 shots over 14 games dating back to the regular season, Parise is finishing off the campaign in good form. He'll need to continue being a key offensive cog If Minnesota is going to climb back into this series, too. Unfortunately, Parise's name value often makes him a pricey fantasy commodity, but if he slips in drafts next fall, he provides a respectable floor when healthy.
More News
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Provides late-game heroics to force OT•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Posts three points in Tuesday's home win•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Looks ready to rock Saturday•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Could return to action Saturday•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Expected to miss next three games•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Eye swollen after Tuesday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...