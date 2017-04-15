Wild's Zach Parise: Scores lone goal again

Parise scored Minnesota's only goal during Friday's Game 2 loss to St. Louis.

With five goals, 13 points and 37 shots over 14 games dating back to the regular season, Parise is finishing off the campaign in good form. He'll need to continue being a key offensive cog If Minnesota is going to climb back into this series, too. Unfortunately, Parise's name value often makes him a pricey fantasy commodity, but if he slips in drafts next fall, he provides a respectable floor when healthy.