Parise scored a pair of goals in a 6-3 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has put together some quality offensive games lately, averaging five shots in the last three games, but he had only scored once. He broke through twice on four shots Sunday. Parise isn't the same player he once was, - 13 goals and 27 points in 46 games - but he leads all Wild forwards with 144 shots.