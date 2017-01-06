Wild's Zach Parise: Three points in San Jose

Parise registered a goal and two assists while firing five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Both of Parise's assists came on goals by Eric Staal, with the first coming on the power play. The 32-year-old veteran is converting on just eight percent of his shots, marking a major decline from his career average of 11.3 percent. Still, his 18 points through 28 games have Parise playing at the same effectiveness that has seen him top 50 points in three consecutive campaigns.