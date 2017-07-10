Wild's Zack Mitchell: Re-signs with Wild
Mitchell re-signed with the Wild on a one-year contract Monday.
The deal is a one-year, two-way contract ($660,000/$70,000). While the 24-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Wild in 2016, Mitchell didn't notch any points and remains buried on the depth chart.
