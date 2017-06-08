2017 Belmont picks: Expert who has nailed nine straight Derbys makes prediction

Everyone has an opinion on the Belmont Stakes. It's one of the most wagered-upon horse races in the world each year.

Before you bet Saturday's "Third Jewel of the Triple Crown" in New York, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 149th edition of the Belmont Stakes a month removed from a Kentucky Derby win that continued a mind-blowing streak: For the ninth year in a row, he nailed the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs.



Nine. Straight.



He followed that up by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness.



Following Wednesday's post draw, Demling finalized his Belmont picks and listed where he believes all 12 horses will finish. And with early favorite Classic Empire out of the field, you'll want to listen to his advice.



He's not high on Lookin At Lee (5-1), the only horse in the field who raced in both the Derby and Preakness. Despite a runner-up showing at Churchill Downs and a fourth-place finish at Pimlico, Lookin At Lee is destined for a ninth-place showing on Saturday due to fatigue, Demling says.



Instead, he's all-in on a horse whose trainer is using a strategy to win the Belmont that's been successful in the past. Demling has seen it happen time after time.



Which horse wins the final leg of the Triple Crown? And what huge underdog does Demling think makes the top three? Visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Belmont and find out.