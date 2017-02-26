2017 Daytona 500 results: Live blog, NASCAR updates, leaderboard, race lineup

The unofficial Super Bowl of racing is set to kick off NASCAR’s 2017 season in Daytona Beach on Sunday. The Daytona 500 brings NASCAR’s best racers together all with the goal of winning at one of racing’s most famous tracks. One of the racers in the field is making his return to the track after an extended layoff while dealing with concussions: Dale Earnhardt Jr. After much discussion with doctors, Junior is headed back to the track for the first time since June 2016. He’s looking for his third win at the 2.5-mile track and his first since 2014.

Also in the field for Sunday’s action is seven-time overall points champion Jimmie Johnson. Though he will be starting 24th and driving a backup car, Johnson has a good history in Daytona with seven top-fives and two wins.

Here’s how the full race lineup shakes out with odd numbers starting on the inside and evens on the outside.

The action begins at 2 p.m. ET from Daytona Beach and you can follow along with all of it below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here .

Thanks for stopping by.