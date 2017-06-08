Belmont Stakes 2017 post draw, morning line odds: Irish War Cry the early favorite
The morning line also features Lookin At Lee and Epicharis as early contenders
The final leg of the Triple Crown is set to run in New York on Saturday with the Belmont Stakes. It will be a field of 12 horses after Classic Empire. Due to his absence, Lookin At Lee will be the only horse to race in all three legs of the 2017 Triple Crown. Despite a field that doesn't boast a clear runaway, it is still one that is extremely deep in talent. Other notable scratches include Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Preakness winner Cloud Computing.
With Classic Empire out, some other notable names have emerged from the fold in the morning line. Patch is a name that has garnered some recognition, and Irish War Cry is the favorite to win at 7-2. Japanese entry Epicharis isn't far behind at 4-1, with Lookin At Lee following closely at 5-1.
Gormley, Tapwrit and Twisted Tom are other horses that have received some attention heading into The Belmont Stakes.
Patch will be taking up the familiar outside post, which he occupied at the Kentucky Derby. Lookin At Lee and Irish War Cry, two of the top three favorites, will be right next to each other at six and seven. On the inside, Twisted Tom, Tapwrit and Gormley will be taking the one, two and three posts, respectively.
With the draw being announced at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, here's how the field shook out.
Belmont 2017 post positions
|Post position, horse
|Morning line odds
1. Twisted Tom
20-1
2. Tapwrit
6-1
3. Gormley
8-1
4. J Boys Echo
15-1
5. Hollywood Handsome
30-1
6. Lookin At Lee
5-1
7. Irish War Cry
7-2
8. Senior Investment
12-1
9. Meantime
15-1
10. Multiplier
15-1
11. Epicharis
4-1
12. Patch
12-1
The 149th Belmont Stakes will be on Saturday, and will begin at 6:37 p.m. ET on NBC.
