CBS Sports creates an exciting future for sports broadcasting
When it comes to the technology, Ken Aagaard and his team are always looking for the next big hit
How much and in what ways will technology change sports in the foreseeable future? Those are the questions Ken Aagaard, executive vice president, innovation and new technology at CBS Sports, is tasked with waking up and answering every morning.
Aagaard is responsible for bringing Swing Vision to golf broadcasts as well as introducing the ProTracer technology we all fawn over as Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are pounding 340-yard power fades. He has also worked on developing technological advances on NFL broadcasts and the NCAA Tournament.
The viewer remains paramount for Aagaard, who said one of his primary subjects is, simply, “How can we put the viewer in the seat?”
It’s a query he has answered over and again throughout his career even with one eye continually on the future. Aagaard and CBS have captured the human emotion and personal element of sporting events and translated it into a product that is meaningful for the viewer at home.
Nobody knows what will come next, but what we do know is that Aagaard and his team won’t be afraid to implement it. They will search high and low for ways to make sporting events even better for those of us who love to watch them.
“It’s riskier,” said Aagaard, “if you don’t try to innovate.”
