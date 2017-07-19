CBS Sports to telecast CrossFit Games through 2018

The No. 1 rule of CrossFit is the opposite of Fight Club: Tell everyone about CrossFit. The workout sensation founded by Greg Glassman in 2000 has, over the past several years, become well-known for the feats of strength that it requires. Now, CBS Sports is proud to announce that the CrossFit Games will be broadcast through 2017 and 2018 on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital.

The CrossFit Games are the single largest participatory sporting event in the world with nearly 400,000 athletes from more than 175 countries. The agreement is highlighted by CBS Sports broadcasting live coverage of the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games on Saturday, August 5 (1:00 PM, ET) from Madison, Wis., followed by a highlight show recapping all the action airing Saturday, August 19 (1:00 PM, ET).

For a preview of what's in store at the CrossFit Games, check out this video preview.

"We're excited that CBS Sports is our new television partner," said Justin Bergh, the general manager of the game. "CrossFit athletes are unquestionably the fittest in the world and the CrossFit Games are their ultimate proving grounds. We're thrilled that CBS Sports platforms will air our entire season and we look forward to teaming up to showcase the CrossFit community."

The CrossFit Games are coming to CBS. Provided to CBSSports.com

Coverage of the CrossFit Games debuts Thursday, July 20, (8:00 PM, ET) as CBS Sports Network airs preview shows highlighting the competitors and history of the Games. Then, beginning Thursday, August 3 (10:00 PM, ET) and culminating on Sunday, August 6 (10:00 PM, ET), the Network will televise two hours of main competition coverage nightly.



Additionally, starting Monday, October 16 (7:00 PM, ET) and running through the end of 2017, CBS Sports Network will televise multiple, one-hour specials highlighting the athletes and various individual competitions from the Games. The network will also air two hours of the CrossFit Invitational in early December.



CBS Sports Digital will stream up to 40 hours of live event coverage of the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for connected TV and mobile devices.



"We are pleased to partner with CrossFit and bring this exciting and intense competition to the CBS Sports platforms," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Sports. "CrossFit is more than just a sport, it's a lifestyle with a dedicated worldwide following and we are eager to showcase these physically gifted athletes. Competitive fitness is a high-growth sports genre and adding



CrossFit to our programming expands our commitment to the space."

There are a lot of different variations of the CrossFit regimen, and what will work best depends on the individual. Some workouts focus on core, others on lower body, others on upper body. The reason it's become so well-known is because it can be tailored, it's not a one size fits all workout. At the CrossFit Games, contestants push their bodies to the absolute limit, and for many it's a lifestyle.

Here are some athletes talking about how they train for the games, in addition to some of the workouts that they plan on doing:

Athletes will use anything from traditional weights to tires to whatever heavy things they can find around their homes. CrossFit gyms have been popping up all over the country. Although it took a while for CrossFit to get the level that it has, it's now a massive point of pride for those that participate. It's a workout that forces competitors to work at it every single day, which makes it the perfect motivator.

If you'd like to take a look at some of the most intense workouts that these people can put together, take a look here. One circuit includes 50 box jumps, 50 jumping pull-ups, 50 kettlebell swings, 50 walking lunges, 50 knees to elbows, 50 reps of push press at 45 lbs, 50 back extensions, 50 wallballs with a 25 lb ball, 50 burpees, and 50 double unders. The point? You're going to hurt.

The CrossFit Games allow athletes to get creative, so the interesting part is seeing how they customize their workouts. One thing is for certain: Those tuning in will see people come to the peak of human performance as far as physical ability goes.