Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join NBC broadcasting booth after he finishs career

Upon the completion of his final season as a full-time driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is planning to join the broadcasting booth at NBC. Earnhardt Jr. has long been a fan favorite, so racing fans can take solace in knowing that he isn't out of the sport cold turkey. Earnhard Jr.'s contract includes opportunities beyond broadcasting, including partnerships between NBC and some of his other business ventures.

Of the partnership, Earnhardt Jr. released a statement that said:

"It is a tremendous honor not only to join NBC Sports next year but to begin a new career alongside people who love NASCAR as much as I do. To be reunited with Steve Letarte, to be able to call legends like Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty teammates rather than just friends, to be able to continue going to the track and connecting with race fans, it's a privilege I don't take lightly. I will devote my heart and soul to this broadcast team and pledge my very best to the millions who watch it."

The specifics of Earnhardt Jr.'s role are unclear as of now. However, it is clear that NBC has been eyeing Earnhardt Jr. for some time. A month ago, Sam Flood, the executive producer at NBC Sports, said that Earnhardt Jr. is "a talented guy, and I think he'd be a great addition to any broadcast because he is curious and asks good questions and cares deeply about the sport. And that's the hallmark of our group. These people care deeply about the sport of NASCAR and the growth of NASCAR and continuing to evolve the sport and make it must-see TV."