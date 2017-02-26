Daytona 500 2017: Lineup, complete field, pole, starting position, odds, preview
The Great American Race is set to kick off on Sunday in Daytona, beginning NASCAR's 2017 season
NASCAR’s 2017 season officially kicks of this Sunday with the running of The Great American Race, the Daytona 500. After tying Dale Earnardt Sr. and Richard Petty for the most Sprint Cup titles of all time, Jimmie Johnson looks to get his 2017 campaign started strong in Daytona Beach, Florida. But after an OK showing in the qualifying runs, Johnson will begin Sunday’s race in the 24th position.
The biggest story heading into the 59th running of the 500 will be Dale Earnhardt Jr. In his first race since last June, Earnhardt Jr. is set to begin the race on the front row next to pole sitter Chase Elliott. Earnhardt Jr. miss the entire second half of the racing season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Although he’s won Daytona twice, he’s never won the overall points championship. If he’s able to accomplish that feat in 2017, he may call it quits.
“Hell, yeah … I would definitely not want to come back and try to race anymore if I won the championship … I’d be outta’ here,” Earnhardt said via the L.A. Times. “You know, I’ve always wanted to win a championship so badly. We’ve worked so hard to come back from this injury. To come back and win a championship, it would be hard not to hang it up.”
Earnhardt Jr. is the favorite to claim his third Daytona win, followed closely by Brad Keselowski.
The festivities begin early on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the pre-race show on Fox. Driver introductions follow at 1:15 p.m. and then the green flag is expected to drop at 2 p.m. ET.
Daytona 500 lineup, pole position
Position
Driver
1
Chase Elliott
2
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
3
Jamie McMurray
4
Denny Hamlin
5
Kevin Harvick
6
Cllint Bowyer
7
Brad Keselowski
8
Kurt Busch
9
Matt Kenseth
10
Austin Dillon
11
Trevor Bayne
12
Danica Patrick
13
Aric Almirola
14
Ryan Newman
15
Joey Logano
16
Kyle Larson
17
Cole Whitt
18
Ty Dillon
19
Daniel Suarez
20
David Ragan
21
Kyle Busch
22
Michael McDowell
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24
Jimmie Johnson
25
Matt DiBenedetto
26
Kasey Kahne
27
Landon Cassill
28
DJ Kennington
29
Joey Gase
30
Michael Waltrip
31
Corey LaJoie
32
Jeffrey Earnhardt
33
Paul Menard
34
Erik Jones
35
Martin Truex Jr.
36
Ryan Blaney
37
Chris Buescher
38
AJ Allmendinger
39
Brendan Gaughan
40
Elliott Sadler
Here’s how the oddsmakers have as favorites to win the big one on Sunday, according to VegasInsider.com.
Daytona 500 odds
Racer
Odds
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
5/1
Brad Keselowski
7/1
Jimmie Johnson
10/1
Kevin Harvick
10/1
Martin Truex Jr.
10/1
Denny Hamlin
12/1
Joey Logano
12/1
Kyle Busch
12/1
Matt Kenseth
12/1
Chase Elliott
14/1
|Clint Bowyer
|20/1
|Kyle Larson
|20/1
|Daniel Suarez
|25/1
|Kurt Busch
|25/1
|Jamie McMurray
|30/1
|Kasey Kahne
|30/1
|Austin Dillion
|35/1
|Erik Jones
|35/1
