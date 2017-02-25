Daytona 500 2017: Lineup, complete field, pole, starting position, odds, tickets

NASCAR’s 2017 season officially kicks of this Sunday with the running of The Great American Race, the Daytona 500. After tying Dale Earnardt Sr. and Richard Petty for the most Sprint Cup titles of all time, Jimmie Johnson looks to get his 2017 campaign started strong in Daytona Beach, Florida. But after an OK showing in the qualifying runs, Johnson will begin Sunday’s race in the 24th position.

The biggest story heading into the 59th running of the 500 will be Dale Earnhardt Jr. In his first race since last June, Earnhardt Jr. is set to begin the race on the front row next to pole sitter Chase Elliott. Earnhardt Jr. miss the entire second half of the racing season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Although he’s won Daytona twice, he’s never won the overall points championship. If he’s able to accomplish that feat in 2017, he may call it quits.

“Hell, yeah … I would definitely not want to come back and try to race anymore if I won the championship … I’d be outta’ here,” Earnhardt said via the L.A. Times. “You know, I’ve always wanted to win a championship so badly. We’ve worked so hard to come back from this injury. To come back and win a championship, it would be hard not to hang it up.”

Earnhardt Jr. is the favorite to claim his third Daytona win, followed closely by Brad Keselowski.

The festivities begin early on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the pre-race show on Fox. Driver introductions follow at 1:15 p.m. and then the green flag is expected to drop at 2 p.m. ET.

Daytona 500 lineup, pole position

Position Driver 1 Chase Elliott 2 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 3 Jamie McMurray 4 Denny Hamlin 5 Kevin Harvick 6 Cllint Bowyer 7 Brad Keselowski 8 Kurt Busch 9 Matt Kenseth 10 Austin Dillon 11 Trevor Bayne 12 Danica Patrick 13 Aric Almirola 14 Ryan Newman 15 Joey Logano 16 Kyle Larson 17 Cole Whitt 18 Ty Dillon 19 Daniel Suarez 20 David Ragan 21 Kyle Busch 22 Michael McDowell 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Jimmie Johnson 25 Matt DiBenedetto 26 Kasey Kahne 27 Landon Cassill 28 DJ Kennington 29 Joey Gase 30 Michael Waltrip 31 Corey LaJoie 32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 33 Paul Menard 34 Erik Jones 35 Martin Truex Jr. 36 Ryan Blaney 37 Chris Buescher 38 AJ Allmendinger 39 Brendan Gaughan 40 Elliott Sadler

Here’s how the oddsmakers have as favorites to win the big one on Sunday, according to VegasInsider.com.

Daytona 500 odds

Racer Odds Dale Earnhardt Jr. 5/1 Brad Keselowski 7/1 Jimmie Johnson 10/1 Kevin Harvick 10/1 Martin Truex Jr. 10/1 Denny Hamlin 12/1 Joey Logano 12/1 Kyle Busch 12/1 Matt Kenseth 12/1 Chase Elliott 14/1 Clint Bowyer 20/1 Kyle Larson 20/1 Daniel Suarez 25/1 Kurt Busch 25/1 Jamie McMurray 30/1 Kasey Kahne 30/1 Austin Dillion 35/1 Erik Jones 35/1

Daytona 500 tickets

