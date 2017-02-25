Daytona 500 2017: Lineup, complete field, pole, starting position, odds, tickets

The Great American Race is set to kick off on Sunday in Daytona, beginning NASCAR's 2017 season

NASCAR’s 2017 season officially kicks of this Sunday with the running of The Great American Race, the Daytona 500. After tying Dale Earnardt Sr. and Richard Petty for the most Sprint Cup titles of all time, Jimmie Johnson looks to get his 2017 campaign started strong in Daytona Beach, Florida. But after an OK showing in the qualifying runs, Johnson will begin Sunday’s race in the 24th position.

The biggest story heading into the 59th running of the 500 will be Dale Earnhardt Jr. In his first race since last June, Earnhardt Jr. is set to begin the race on the front row next to pole sitter Chase Elliott. Earnhardt Jr. miss the entire second half of the racing season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Although he’s won Daytona twice, he’s never won the overall points championship. If he’s able to accomplish that feat in 2017, he may call it quits.

“Hell, yeah … I would definitely not want to come back and try to race anymore if I won the championship … I’d be outta’ here,” Earnhardt said via the L.A. Times. “You know, I’ve always wanted to win a championship so badly. We’ve worked so hard to come back from this injury. To come back and win a championship, it would be hard not to hang it up.” 

Earnhardt Jr. is the favorite to claim his third Daytona win, followed closely by Brad Keselowski.

The festivities begin early on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the pre-race show on Fox. Driver introductions follow at 1:15 p.m. and then the green flag is expected to drop at 2 p.m. ET.  

Daytona 500 lineup, pole position

Position

Driver

1

Chase Elliott

2

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

3

Jamie McMurray

4

Denny Hamlin

5

Kevin Harvick

6

Cllint Bowyer

7

Brad Keselowski

8

Kurt Busch

9

Matt Kenseth

10

Austin Dillon

11

Trevor Bayne

12

Danica Patrick

13

Aric Almirola

14

Ryan Newman

15

Joey Logano

16

Kyle Larson

17

Cole Whitt

18

Ty Dillon

19

Daniel Suarez

20

David Ragan

21

Kyle Busch

22

Michael McDowell

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24

Jimmie Johnson

25

Matt DiBenedetto

26

Kasey Kahne

27

Landon Cassill

28

DJ Kennington

29

Joey Gase

30

Michael Waltrip

31

Corey LaJoie

32

Jeffrey Earnhardt

33

Paul Menard

34

Erik Jones

35

Martin Truex Jr.

36

Ryan Blaney

37

Chris Buescher

38

AJ Allmendinger

39

Brendan Gaughan

40

Elliott Sadler

Here’s how the oddsmakers have as favorites to win the big one on Sunday, according to VegasInsider.com.

Daytona 500 odds

Racer

Odds

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

5/1

Brad Keselowski

7/1

Jimmie Johnson

10/1

Kevin Harvick

10/1

Martin Truex Jr. 

10/1

Denny Hamlin

12/1

Joey Logano

12/1

Kyle Busch

12/1

Matt Kenseth

12/1

Chase Elliott

14/1

Clint Bowyer20/1
Kyle Larson20/1
Daniel Suarez25/1
Kurt Busch25/1
Jamie McMurray30/1
Kasey Kahne30/1
Austin Dillion35/1
Erik Jones35/1

Daytona 500 tickets

If you’re looking to go to the race and don’t have tickets yet, TicketCity.com is your place. Get-in for the Daytona 500 is currently at $97, but you can get quality seats up to $350.

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories