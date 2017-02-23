Daytona 500 winners: Complete list of drivers, owners and pole winners
Daytona International Speedway is gearing up for its 2017 winner to be named Sunday
The NASCAR Cup Series biggest race of the year goes down Sunday from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. One of the four restrictor plate races on the schedule, the event has been held annually since 1959 and seen 37 different racers capture the crown.
Only 11 racers have won more than one Daytona 500, and both Chevrolet and Ford have dominated the race as of late, combining to winning 14 of the 17 held since 2000.
Check out the table below for a full list of winners dating back to the very beginning.
|Year
|Driver
|Make
|Mph
|Start
|Owner
|Pole
|2016
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|157.549
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chase Elliott
|2015
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|161.939
|5
|Team Penske
|Jeff Gordon
|2014
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Chevrolet
|145.29
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Austin Dillon
|2013
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|159.25
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Danica Patrick
|2012
|Matt Kensth
|Ford
|140.256
|4
|Roush Fenway
|Carl Edwards
|2011
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford
|130.326
|32
|Wood Brothers
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|2010
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|137.284
|13
|Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing
|Mark Martin
|2009
|Matt Kenseth
|Ford
|132.816
|39
|Roush Fenway Racing
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2008
|Ryan Newman
|Dodge
|152.672
|7
|Penske Racing
|Jimmie Johnson
|2007
|Kevin Harvick
|Chevrolet
|149.335
|34
|Richard Childress Racing
|David Gilliland
|2006
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|142.734
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Jeff Burton
|2005
|Jeff Gordon
|Chevrolet
|135.173
|15
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Dale Jarrett
|2004
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Chevrolet
|156.345
|3
|Dale Earnhardt Inc.
|Greg Biffle
|2003
|Michael Waltrip
|Chevrolet
|133.870
|4
|Dale Earnhardt Inc.
|Jeff Green
|2002
|Ward Burton
|Dodge
|142.971
|19
|Bill Davis Racing
|Jimmie Johnson
|2001
|Michael Waltrip
|Chevrolet
|161.783
|19
|Dale Earnhardt Inc.
|Bill Elliott
|2000
|Dale Jarrett
|Ford
|155.669
|1
|Robert Yates Racing
|Dale Jarrett
|1999
|Jeff Gordon
|Chevrolet
|161.551
|1
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Jeff Gordon
|1998
|Dale Earnhardt
|Chevrolet
|172.712
|4
|Richard Childress Racing
|Bobby Labonte
|1997
|Jeff Gordon
|Chevrolet
|148.295
|6
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Mike Skinner
|1996
|Dale Jarrett
|Ford
|154.308
|7
|Robert Yates Racing
|Dale Earnhardt
|1995
|Sterling Marlin
|Chevrolet
|141.710
|3
|Morgan-McClure Motorsports
|Dale Jarrett
|1994
|Sterling Marlin
|Chevrolet
|156.931
|4
|Morgan-McClure Motorsports
|Loy Allen
|1993
|Dale Jarrett
|Chevrolet
|154.972
|2
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Kyle Petty
|1992
|Davey Allison
|Ford
|160.256
|6
|Robert Yates Racing
|Sterling Marlin
|1991
|Ernie Irvan
|Chevrolet
|148.148
|2
|Morgan-McClure Motorsports
|Davey Allison
|1990
|Derrike Cope
|Chevrolet
|165.761
|12
|Bob Whitcomb
|Ken Schrader
|1989
|Darrell Waltrip
|Chevrolet
|148.466
|2
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ken Schrader
|1988
|Bobby Allison
|Buick
|137.531
|3
|Stavola Brothers
|Ken Schrader
|1987
|Bill Elliott
|Ford
|176.263
|1
|Melling Racing
|Bill Elliott
|1986
|Geoff Bodine
|Chevrolet
|148.124
|2
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Bill Elliott
|1985
|Bill Elliott
|Ford
|172.265
|1
|Melling Racing
|Bill Elliott
|1984
|Cale Yarborough
|Chevrolet
|150.994
|1
|Harry Rainer
|Cale Yarborough
|1983
|Cale Yarborough
|Pontiac
|155.979
|8
|Harry Rainer
|Ricky Rudd
|1982
|Bobby Allison
|Buick
|153.991
|7
|DiGard Motorsports
|Benny Parsons
|1981
|Richard Petty
|Buick
|169.651
|8
|Petty Enterprises
|Bobby Allison
|1980
|Buddy Baker
|Oldsmobile
|177.602
|1
|Harry Rainer
|Buddy Baker
|1979
|Richard Petty
|Oldsmobile
|143.977
|13
|Petty Enterprises
|Buddy Baker
|1978
|Bobby Allison
|Ford
|159.730
|33
|Bud Moore
|Cale Yarborough
|1977
|Cale Yarborough
|Chevrolet
|153.218
|4
|Junior Johnson
|Donnie Allison
|1976
|David Pearson
|Mercury
|152.181
|7
|Wood Brothers
|Ramo Stott
|1975
|Benny Parsons
|Chevrolet
|153.649
|32
|L.G. DeWitt
|Donnie Allison
|1974
|Richard Petty
|Dodge
|140.894
|2
|Petty Enterprises
|David Pearson
|1973
|Richard Petty
|Dodge
|157.205
|7
|Petty Enterprises
|Buddy Baker
|1972
|A.J. Foyt
|Mercury
|161.550
|2
|Wood Brothers
|Bobby Isaac
|1971
|Richard Petty
|Plymouth
|144.462
|5
|Petty Enterprises
|A.J. Foyt
|1970
|Pete Hamilton
|Plymouth
|149.601
|9
|Petty Enterprises
|Cale Yarborough
|1969
|LeeRoy Yarborough
|Ford
|157.950
|19
|Junior Johnson
|Buddy Baker
|1968
|Cale Yarborough
|Mercury
|143.251
|1
|Wood Brothers
|Cale Yarborough
|1967
|Mario Andretti
|Ford
|146.926
|12
|Holman-Moody
|Curtis Turner
|1966
|Richard Petty
|Plymouth
|160.627
|1
|Petty Enterprises
|Richard Petty
|1965
|Fred Lorenzen
|Ford
|141.539
|4
|Holman-Moody
|Darel Dieringer
|1964
|Richard Petty
|Plymouth
|154.334
|2
|Petty Enterprises
|Paul Goldsmith
|1963
|Tiny Lund
|Ford
|151.566
|12
|Wood Brothers
|Fireball Roberts
|1962
|Fireball Roberts
|Pontiac
|152.529
|1
|Smokey Yunick
|Fireball Roberts
|1961
|Marvin Panch
|Pontiac
|149.601
|4
|Smokey Yunick
|Fireball Roberts
|1960
|Junior Johnson
|Chevrolet
|124.740
|9
|John Masoni
|Cotton Owens
|1959
|Lee Petty
|Oldsmobile
|135.521
|15
|Petty Enterprises
|Bob Welborn
Multiple Daytona 500 winners
Richard Petty (7), Cale Yarborough (4), Bobby Allison (3), Dale Jarrett (3), Jeff Gordon (3), Bill Elliott (2), Sterling Marlin (2), Michael Waltrip (2), Matt Kenseth (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Dale Earnhardt Jr (2)
Wins by manufacturer
Chevrolet (23), Ford (14), Plymouth (4), Dodge (4), Mercury (3), Oldsmobile (3), Pontiac (3), Buick (3), Toyota (1)
