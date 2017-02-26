Daytona 500 winners: Results, drivers, cars, owners and pole winners

The NASCAR Cup Series biggest race of the year goes down Sunday from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. One of the four restrictor plate races on the schedule, the event has been held annually since 1959 and seen 37 different racers capture the crown.

Only 11 racers have won more than one Daytona 500, and both Chevrolet and Ford have dominated the race as of late, combining to winning 14 of the 17 held since 2000.

Check out the table below for a full list of winners dating back to the very beginning.

Daytona 500 winners

Year Driver Make Mph Start Owner Pole 2016 Denny Hamlin Toyota 157.549 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Chase Elliott 2015 Joey Logano Ford 161.939 5 Team Penske Jeff Gordon 2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet 145.29 9 Hendrick Motorsports Austin Dillon 2013 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 159.25 9 Hendrick Motorsports Danica Patrick 2012 Matt Kensth Ford 140.256 4 Roush Fenway Carl Edwards 2011 Trevor Bayne Ford 130.326 32 Wood Brothers Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2010 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet 137.284 13 Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing Mark Martin 2009 Matt Kenseth Ford 132.816 39 Roush Fenway Racing Martin Truex Jr. 2008 Ryan Newman Dodge 152.672 7 Penske Racing Jimmie Johnson 2007 Kevin Harvick Chevrolet 149.335 34 Richard Childress Racing David Gilliland 2006 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 142.734 9 Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Burton 2005 Jeff Gordon Chevrolet 135.173 15 Hendrick Motorsports Dale Jarrett 2004 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet 156.345 3 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Greg Biffle 2003 Michael Waltrip Chevrolet 133.870 4 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Jeff Green 2002 Ward Burton Dodge 142.971 19 Bill Davis Racing Jimmie Johnson 2001 Michael Waltrip Chevrolet 161.783 19 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Bill Elliott 2000 Dale Jarrett Ford 155.669 1 Robert Yates Racing Dale Jarrett 1999 Jeff Gordon Chevrolet 161.551 1 Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Gordon 1998 Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet 172.712 4 Richard Childress Racing Bobby Labonte 1997 Jeff Gordon Chevrolet 148.295 6 Hendrick Motorsports Mike Skinner 1996 Dale Jarrett Ford 154.308 7 Robert Yates Racing Dale Earnhardt 1995 Sterling Marlin Chevrolet 141.710 3 Morgan-McClure Motorsports Dale Jarrett 1994 Sterling Marlin Chevrolet 156.931 4 Morgan-McClure Motorsports Loy Allen 1993 Dale Jarrett Chevrolet 154.972 2 Joe Gibbs Racing Kyle Petty 1992 Davey Allison Ford 160.256 6 Robert Yates Racing Sterling Marlin 1991 Ernie Irvan Chevrolet 148.148 2 Morgan-McClure Motorsports Davey Allison 1990 Derrike Cope Chevrolet 165.761 12 Bob Whitcomb Ken Schrader 1989 Darrell Waltrip Chevrolet 148.466 2 Hendrick Motorsports Ken Schrader 1988 Bobby Allison Buick 137.531 3 Stavola Brothers Ken Schrader 1987 Bill Elliott Ford 176.263 1 Melling Racing Bill Elliott 1986 Geoff Bodine Chevrolet 148.124 2 Hendrick Motorsports Bill Elliott 1985 Bill Elliott Ford 172.265 1 Melling Racing Bill Elliott 1984 Cale Yarborough Chevrolet 150.994 1 Harry Rainer Cale Yarborough 1983 Cale Yarborough Pontiac 155.979 8 Harry Rainer Ricky Rudd 1982 Bobby Allison Buick 153.991 7 DiGard Motorsports Benny Parsons 1981 Richard Petty Buick 169.651 8 Petty Enterprises Bobby Allison 1980 Buddy Baker Oldsmobile 177.602 1 Harry Rainer Buddy Baker 1979 Richard Petty Oldsmobile 143.977 13 Petty Enterprises Buddy Baker 1978 Bobby Allison Ford 159.730 33 Bud Moore Cale Yarborough 1977 Cale Yarborough Chevrolet 153.218 4 Junior Johnson Donnie Allison 1976 David Pearson Mercury 152.181 7 Wood Brothers Ramo Stott 1975 Benny Parsons Chevrolet 153.649 32 L.G. DeWitt Donnie Allison 1974 Richard Petty Dodge 140.894 2 Petty Enterprises David Pearson 1973 Richard Petty Dodge 157.205 7 Petty Enterprises Buddy Baker 1972 A.J. Foyt Mercury 161.550 2 Wood Brothers Bobby Isaac 1971 Richard Petty Plymouth 144.462 5 Petty Enterprises A.J. Foyt 1970 Pete Hamilton Plymouth 149.601 9 Petty Enterprises Cale Yarborough 1969 LeeRoy Yarborough Ford 157.950 19 Junior Johnson Buddy Baker 1968 Cale Yarborough Mercury 143.251 1 Wood Brothers Cale Yarborough 1967 Mario Andretti Ford 146.926 12 Holman-Moody Curtis Turner 1966 Richard Petty Plymouth 160.627 1 Petty Enterprises Richard Petty 1965 Fred Lorenzen Ford 141.539 4 Holman-Moody Darel Dieringer 1964 Richard Petty Plymouth 154.334 2 Petty Enterprises Paul Goldsmith 1963 Tiny Lund Ford 151.566 12 Wood Brothers Fireball Roberts 1962 Fireball Roberts Pontiac 152.529 1 Smokey Yunick Fireball Roberts 1961 Marvin Panch Pontiac 149.601 4 Smokey Yunick Fireball Roberts 1960 Junior Johnson Chevrolet 124.740 9 John Masoni Cotton Owens 1959 Lee Petty Oldsmobile 135.521 15 Petty Enterprises Bob Welborn

Multiple Daytona 500 winners

Richard Petty (7), Cale Yarborough (4), Bobby Allison (3), Dale Jarrett (3), Jeff Gordon (3), Bill Elliott (2), Sterling Marlin (2), Michael Waltrip (2), Matt Kenseth (2), Jimmie Johnson (2), Dale Earnhardt Jr (2)

Wins by manufacturer

Chevrolet (23), Ford (14), Plymouth (4), Dodge (4), Mercury (3), Oldsmobile (3), Pontiac (3), Buick (3), Toyota (1)