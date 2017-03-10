Despite having several good teams, the Big East only has one real title contender

The conference has plenty of 20-win teams, but only one that can make an impact

It’s been a good year for the Big East, but that could all change come NCAA Tournament time.

While the conference has seven teams with 19 or more wins (Villanova, Butler, Providence, Creighton, Seton Hall, Xavier and Marquette), there is some question as to whether any of those teams will be able to go deep in the tournament.

In this Hormel Hot Take, Doug Gottlieb explains why, despite it’s depth, there’s only one true title contender coming out of the Big East this year.

