Early details of WWE's Superstar Shake-Up: It's not another draft
Some Raw and SmackDown Live superstars will switch brands on Monday, April 10
When WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced what was termed a “Superstar Shake-Up” during Raw on Monday night, little was known about the event aside from the fact that it would clearly not be another WWE Draft.
Shortly after McMahon’s comments, WWE.com posted some additional details about the event, though there’s still plenty of questions that remain unanswered. Here’s what we do know, what we don’t and some early thoughts on this move.
What we know
- Event name: Superstar Shake-Up
- Date: Monday, April 10 live on Raw
- Methods of superstar movement: “Trades, deals and other moves”
- Involved parties: Raw GM Kurt Angle and SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan
What we don’t know
- Which superstars are eligible? WWE purposely is not referring to this as a “draft” as that would theoretically mean every superstar was available, though WWE could have simply allowed each roster a number of keepers.
- Are champions off-limits? It would be odd to swap basically any titles except the intercontinental and United States straps.
- Do all deals need to be mutually agreed upon? If so, doesn’t that all just fall under the category of trades and make this rather boring?
Early thoughts
- I have a sneaking suspicion that SmackDown will somehow wind up with the cruiserweight division.
- AJ Styles to Raw seems like a foregone conclusion but that would really hurt a SmackDown roster already seemingly losing John Cena and potentially Nikki Bella as well.
- It will be interesting to see if SmackDown acquires some new talent on Tuesday in a “SmackDown after WrestleMania” type of move and whether that will come into play as well.
