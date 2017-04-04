Early details of WWE's Superstar Shake-Up: It's not just another draft

When WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced what was termed a “Superstar Shake-Up” during Raw on Monday night, little was known about the event aside from the fact that it would clearly not be another WWE Draft.

Shortly after McMahon’s comments, WWE.com posted some additional details about the event, though there’s still plenty of questions that remain unanswered. Here’s what we do know, what we don’t and some early thoughts on this move.

What we know

Event name: Superstar Shake-Up

Superstar Shake-Up Date: Monday, April 10 live on Raw

Monday, April 10 live on Raw Methods of superstar movement: “Trades, deals and other moves”

“Trades, deals and other moves” Involved parties: Raw GM Kurt Angle and SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan

What we don’t know

Which superstars are eligible? WWE purposely is not referring to this as a “draft” as that would theoretically mean every superstar was available, though WWE could have simply allowed each roster a number of keepers.



Are champions off-limits? It would be odd to swap basically any titles except the intercontinental and United States straps.

Do all deals need to be mutually agreed upon? If so, doesn’t that all just fall under the category of trades and make this rather boring?

Early thoughts