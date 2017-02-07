Goldberg to fight Kevin Owens for title then Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 33

The highly anticipated rematch between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar is officially on. It will all go down at WWE WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida ... and there may be more than pride on the line.

One week after officially being challenged to the rematch by Lesnar, who was annihilated in 1:24 by Goldberg in their first meeting three months ago at Survivor Series, Goldberg came to the ring live on Raw and accepted.

Goldberg did this while interrupting universal champion Kevin Owens and United States champion Chris Jericho, who were in the middle of the ring pontificating about their great successes as of late.

After accepting Lesnar's challenge, Goldberg was bothered by Owens and decided to challenge the champion to a title match at Fastlane on March 5, one month before WrestleMania 33 on April 2.

When Owens did not respond immediately, Goldberg turned his attention to Jericho, who got intimidated and accepted a Fastlane match ... on behalf of Owens.

'Well, Kevin Owens, it looks like you -- and your title -- are next," Goldberg screamed.

With the Owens-Goldberg match later being made official, it falls in line with what many have predicted entering WrestleMania -- Goldberg and Lesnar fighting for the universal title. That would be a rematch from Survivor Series, but the two also fought each other in the Royal Rumble match with Goldberg once again getting the best of Lesnar by quickly eliminating him.

To follow this scenario, Goldberg would presumably defeat Owens, taking the title into WrestleMania against Lesnar. Owens would then be understandably angry with Jericho, and the two "best friends" would square off in a match of their own, possibly for the U.S. title.

"Accepting a match for my title against that maniac is not having my back," Owens yelled in the locker room afterward, potentially setting this all up.

There's a ways to go until all that transpires, but for now, we likely have two massive matches involving Goldberg that WWE fans will surely eat up over the next couple of months.