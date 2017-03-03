Gottlieb: UFC 209 will determine the health of the organization
Doug Gottlieb thinks there is a lot riding on this pay-per-view for UFC
UFC 209 might not feature the superstars you are used to seeing, but it does feature two title fights. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will face off with Stephen Thompson for the second time after the two fought to a majority draw in November at UFC 205. Now, Thompson gets his shot at revenge. Plus, one of the best lightweight fighters in the world Khabib Nurmagomedov will battle Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title.
And despite not featuring lightweight champ Conor McGregor, CBS Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb believes this card will tell us just how healthy the sport is without its biggest star.
Find out that and more in the video above.
