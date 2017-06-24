Iowa Speedway: NASCAR Xfinity Series start time, live stream, TV, qualifying results, standings

Points leader Elliott Sadler is set to make his 800th NASCAR National Series start

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for the American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen. Points leader Elliott Sadler will be become the 25th driver in history to make his 800th NASCAR National Series start at a track where he's secured three poles and a victory in 2012.

Sam Hornish Jr., who spent most of his career in the cup series, won this race last year for Joe Gibbs Racing in a Toyota, but will look to bring a Ford to Victory Lane this time with Team Penske. Hornish Jr. will be manning the historic No. 22 car, which is currently leading the owners points and is tied for third-most all-time wins in the series with 51. Notable drivers such as Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Bobby Allison and Kurt Busch have contributed to the success of the No. 22 over the years.

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (qualifying 6:15 p.m ET)
Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 250
TV: FS1/MRN
Live streamFox Sports GO

American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen starting lineup

  1. Christopher Bell
  2. Kyle Benjamin
  3. Sam Hornish Jr.
  4. Elliott Sadler
  5. Justin Allgaier
  6. William Byron
  7. Dakoda Armstrong
  8. Brennan Poole
  9. Matt Tifft
  10. Ty Majeski
  11. Daniel Hemric
  12. Scott Lagasse Jr.
  13. Blake Koch
  14. Ross Chastain
  15. Tyler Reddick
  16. Brendan Gaughan
  17. Ryan Reed
  18. Jeremy Clements
  19. Spencer Gallagher
  20. Michael Annett
  21. Ben Kennedy
  22. Ryan Sieg
  23. Brandon Jones
  24. Cole Custer
  25. JJ Yeley
  26. BJ McLeod
  27. Quin Houff
  28. Dylan Lupton
  29. Harrison Rhodes
  30. Tommy Joe Martins
  31. Garrett Smithley
  32. David Starr
  33. Dexter Bean
  34. Ray Black II
  35. Jeff Green
  36. Morgan Shepherd
  37. Joey Gase
  38. Timmy Hill
  39. Carl Long
  40. Mike Harmon

2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Standings

POS

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WIN

1

Eliott Sadler

1

460

Leader

0

2

Justin Allgaier

7

439

-21

1

3

William Byron

9

388

-72

0

4

Daniel Hemric

21

339

-121

0

5

Brennan Poole

48

326

-134

0

6

Ryan Reed

16

325

-135

1

7

Darrell Wallace Jr.

6

321

-139

0

8

Cole Custer

00

309

-151

0

9

Matt Tifft

19

295

-165

0

10

Michael Annett

5

273

-187

0

