Iowa Speedway: NASCAR Xfinity Series start time, live stream, TV, qualifying results, standings

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for the American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen. Points leader Elliott Sadler will be become the 25th driver in history to make his 800th NASCAR National Series start at a track where he's secured three poles and a victory in 2012.

Sam Hornish Jr., who spent most of his career in the cup series, won this race last year for Joe Gibbs Racing in a Toyota, but will look to bring a Ford to Victory Lane this time with Team Penske. Hornish Jr. will be manning the historic No. 22 car, which is currently leading the owners points and is tied for third-most all-time wins in the series with 51. Notable drivers such as Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Bobby Allison and Kurt Busch have contributed to the success of the No. 22 over the years.

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (qualifying 6:15 p.m ET)

Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 250

TV: FS1/MRN

Live stream: Fox Sports GO

American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen starting lineup

Christopher Bell Kyle Benjamin Sam Hornish Jr. Elliott Sadler Justin Allgaier William Byron Dakoda Armstrong Brennan Poole Matt Tifft Ty Majeski Daniel Hemric Scott Lagasse Jr. Blake Koch Ross Chastain Tyler Reddick Brendan Gaughan Ryan Reed Jeremy Clements Spencer Gallagher Michael Annett Ben Kennedy Ryan Sieg Brandon Jones Cole Custer JJ Yeley BJ McLeod Quin Houff Dylan Lupton Harrison Rhodes Tommy Joe Martins Garrett Smithley David Starr Dexter Bean Ray Black II Jeff Green Morgan Shepherd Joey Gase Timmy Hill Carl Long Mike Harmon

2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Standings