Iowa Speedway: NASCAR Xfinity Series start time, live stream, TV, qualifying results, standings
Points leader Elliott Sadler is set to make his 800th NASCAR National Series start
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for the American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen. Points leader Elliott Sadler will be become the 25th driver in history to make his 800th NASCAR National Series start at a track where he's secured three poles and a victory in 2012.
Sam Hornish Jr., who spent most of his career in the cup series, won this race last year for Joe Gibbs Racing in a Toyota, but will look to bring a Ford to Victory Lane this time with Team Penske. Hornish Jr. will be manning the historic No. 22 car, which is currently leading the owners points and is tied for third-most all-time wins in the series with 51. Notable drivers such as Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Bobby Allison and Kurt Busch have contributed to the success of the No. 22 over the years.
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen
Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (qualifying 6:15 p.m ET)
Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 250
TV: FS1/MRN
Live stream: Fox Sports GO
American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen starting lineup
- Christopher Bell
- Kyle Benjamin
- Sam Hornish Jr.
- Elliott Sadler
- Justin Allgaier
- William Byron
- Dakoda Armstrong
- Brennan Poole
- Matt Tifft
- Ty Majeski
- Daniel Hemric
- Scott Lagasse Jr.
- Blake Koch
- Ross Chastain
- Tyler Reddick
- Brendan Gaughan
- Ryan Reed
- Jeremy Clements
- Spencer Gallagher
- Michael Annett
- Ben Kennedy
- Ryan Sieg
- Brandon Jones
- Cole Custer
- JJ Yeley
- BJ McLeod
- Quin Houff
- Dylan Lupton
- Harrison Rhodes
- Tommy Joe Martins
- Garrett Smithley
- David Starr
- Dexter Bean
- Ray Black II
- Jeff Green
- Morgan Shepherd
- Joey Gase
- Timmy Hill
- Carl Long
- Mike Harmon
2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Standings
POS
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WIN
1
Eliott Sadler
1
460
Leader
0
2
Justin Allgaier
7
439
-21
1
3
William Byron
9
388
-72
0
4
Daniel Hemric
21
339
-121
0
5
Brennan Poole
48
326
-134
0
6
Ryan Reed
16
325
-135
1
7
Darrell Wallace Jr.
6
321
-139
0
8
Cole Custer
00
309
-151
0
9
Matt Tifft
19
295
-165
0
10
Michael Annett
5
273
-187
0
