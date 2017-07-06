Joey Logano prank calls NASCAR radio ... again

Joey Logano, or should we say "Jim from Paducah, Kentucky," is at it again.

In April, the No. 22 driver called SiriusXM NASCAR radio as a prank caller during Martinsville weekend and succeeded in disguising himself. On Thursday, he did it again. This time host Dave Moody was the victim as Logano decided to have some fun as weather canceled the afternoon's Xfinity Series practice.

Here's how he sounded back in April.

On the track, Logano is still searching for a playoff spot despite winning at Richmond this season. Typically a win would clinch a playoff spot, but his became encumbered after postrace penalties rained down. Logano currently sits 12th in the regular-season standings and would be the last man out if the playoffs ended today. He finished second to seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson last season.