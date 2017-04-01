Kurt Angle on potential return: 'It's safe to say I'll be wrestling in WWE again'
Angle, 48, stole the show at the WWE Hall of Fame and is confident he'll wrestle again
ORLANDO, Fla. -- When it comes to one day making his return to a WWE ring for the first time since 2006, newly inducted Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says it’s not so much as if but when.
“I really think that Kurt Angle is not done wrestling, and I think it’s safe to say that I will be wrestling back in that WWE ring again,” Angle told ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman on Friday.
Ultimately for Angle, 48, it comes down to furthering goodwill with WWE and continuing to rebuild his name following years of substance abuse and run-ins with the law after his initial exit with the company.
“I know that I’m going to have to earn their trust and I understand that, especially with the trouble that I’ve been in the past few years,” Angle said. “Being clean the last four years obviously has been really good. The more that I show that I can be depended on, the more they are going to let me do.”
The 1996 Olympic gold medalist took a giant step forward back into the good graces of the company during Friday’s Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando. Just two nights before WrestleMania 33, Angle was the featured inductee and didn’t fail to deliver when it came to entertainment.
Along with wearing a rotation of funny hats, Angle’s entertaining speech also saw him rewrite the lyrics to Shawn Michaels’ theme song “Sexy Boy” by singing a rendition of “Sexy Kurt,” which got the crowd buzzing.
But Angle saved the best for last when he closed the acceptance speech by dousing himself with a pair of milk bottles.
“I know the right now I’m going to take more or less of an ambassador role [with WWE],” Angle said. “I do know there’s a chance of Kurt Angle wrestling again.”
