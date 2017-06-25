Kyle Busch's backup crew chief facing one-race suspension from NASCAR

Kyle Busch just lost his second crew chief of the season. Ben Beshore, who has been serving as interim crew chief since Adam Stevens earned a four-race suspension at Dover, is facing a one-race suspension for Busch's car having two loose lug nuts after a fifth-place finish at Sonoma.

Yes. Unfortunately we had a missing lug nut on the LR post race. If it was only 1 it should b a $10k fine and move on. https://t.co/b8qfe2kYoJ — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 25, 2017

Stevens will be on the shelf for at least one more week as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway, a track where Busch won in 2008 and has an average finish of 12.83 over his 12-year career. Busch remains winless on the season as the No. 18 sits fourth in the regular-season standings.

NASCAR is expected to make a final decision by Wednesday.