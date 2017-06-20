Kyle Larson tops Kasey Kahne in sprint car race one day after NASCAR win at Michigan

Kyle Larson cannot be stopped right now regardless of what model car he's in. One day after winning his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, Larson took his talents to the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series, winning the Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Wayne County Speedway.

Other notable drivers in the race were Kasey Kahne of Hendrick Motorsports as well as former Cup Series driver Dave Blaney, whose son Ryan clinched a spot in the NASCAR playoffs with a win at Pocono. Rico Abreu of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series also participated and finished 18th.

Tony Stewart, who was pretty vocal on Twitter on Sunday night, owns the All Star Circuit of Champions in addition to co-ownership in Stewart-Haas Racing at the Cup level.

Larson will look to get his third win in as many days when he races Tuesday as part of Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Sharon Speedway ahead of the weekend action at Sonoma Raceway.