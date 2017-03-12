Lonzo Ball is the real deal, and could lead UCLA to a national title

It’s not a coincidence that UCLA has improved leaps and bounds since Lonzo Ball set foot on campus. The 6-foot-6 freshman point guard has been the most electric player in college basketball, and the Bruins have followed his lead.

Ball has averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds while leading UCLA to a 29-4 record. Doug Gottlieb says the freshman is the real deal, and could actually lead the Bruins to a national championship this season.