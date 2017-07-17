LOOK: Man solves Rubik's Cube in 5.4 seconds at world championship
Feliks Zemdegs achieved the feat at the World Cube Association championship
In a week of niche competitions (shout-out to the EVO fighting game championships), very few may be more niche than the World Championships of Rubik's Cube Solving (*insert ridiculous paraphrased name here). The Tour de France took a backseat in Paris for these championships over the weekend, which saw Australian Feliks Zemdegs solve a Rubik's Cube in 5.4 seconds.
The World Cube Association takes Rubik's Cubes seriously. In order to ensure participants aren't gaming, they have an on-site scrambler that makes sure that the cube is sufficiently randomized. Players are allowed to look at the cube and plan their moves before they start. As an aside I want to mention that I absolutely love the rule sets in these types of competitions.
