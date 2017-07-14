LOOK: Unlucky cricket fan's phone gets destroyed after a ridiculous hit

If you're at a cricket game, apparently you should be following movie theater rules and PUT YOUR DANG PHONE AWAY. An unlucky fan learned that the hard way, when cricketer Kumar Sangakkara hit a fly ball into the stands, a fan tried to catch said ball -- with his phone in his hand. Cricket ball vs. phone: Guess who won? Spoiler alert, it wasn't the breakable thing.

Catching a cricket ball unimpaired is difficult, and this ended about as well as one might expect.The fan was a good sport about it, as he looked more incredulous than anything. Hopefully he has accidental insurance.