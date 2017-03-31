LOOK -- WWE WrestleMania 33 set, stage leaked: Stacked rings, insane ramp

Try as they might, WWE could not keep their awesome set and stage under wraps for long

Holding WrestleManias in football stadiums has allowed WWE to create some pretty outrageous sets over the years, but this one -- dubbed “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” -- is certainly special.

Though WWE has not officially debuted its set and stage publicly, a variety of people -- likely fans and construction workers -- have received sneak peaks and leaked some photos and videos online ahead of the event on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Take a look for yourself.

That is a ring ... on top of the main ring. I can’t imagine it being used in any manner, but you never know.

Yes, that’s a roller coaster, which is rumored to be functional.

And look at this video, which shows an insanely long ramp to the ring that makes me wonder whether WWE is going to go throwback and have something bring them down to the ring ... such as a roller coaster car?

The ramp is absurd.

Great photo of the WrestleMania set, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Scott H.

A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories