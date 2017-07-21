LOOK: Yellow jersey holder Chris Froome high fives Didi the Devil
Didi is a mainstay on the Tour's routes, and Chris Froome's victories suddenly make sense
It's rumored that Chris Froome sold his soul to the devil, aka the hottest of hot takes. However, we now have irrefutable photographic evidence that this is the case. During Stage 19 of the Tour, the yellow jersey wearer celebrated their alliance by high-fiving tour favorite Didi the Devil mid-race.
Based on Didi's grin, he's about to go Needful Things all over Froome. Froome may maintain his yellow jersey at the end of the race, but he should really be careful the rest of the year to make sure that his legs don't just keep peddling or some other nonsense.
