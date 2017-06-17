Michigan International Speedway: NASCAR XFINITY Series live stream, starting lineup, start time, TV channel, standings

The NASCAR XFINITY Series is set to get the action going at Michigan International Speedway this with the Irish Hills 250 on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole position as he looks to get some work in before Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. Busch already has a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series win here as he looks to get back into Victory Lane. The No. 18 nearly set the series record for the fastest qualifying run Saturday morning.

How to watch the XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Length: 125 laps/250 miles

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 30

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 60

Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 125

TV: FS1/MRN

Stream: Fox Sports GO

Irish Hills 250 starting lineup

Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Elliott Sadler William Byron Denny Hamlin Tyler Reddick Cole Custer Spencer Gallagher Michael Annett Paul Menard Brandon Jones Ben Kennedy Blake Koch Matt Tifft Brennan Poole Daniel Hemric Ty Dillon Ryan Sieg Jeremy Clements Ryan Reed JJ Yeley Justin Allgaier Brendan Gaughan Ross Chastain Jeff Green Garrett Smithley Harrison Rhodes Dakoda Armstrong BJ Mcleod Dylan Lupton Brandon Brown Josh Bilicki Korbin Forrister Tommy Joe Martins Joey Gase Josh Williams Morgan Shepherd David Starr Timmy Hill Mike Harmon

2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Standings