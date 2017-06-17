Michigan International Speedway: NASCAR XFINITY Series live stream, starting lineup, start time, TV channel, standings

Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski & Denny Hamlin highlight NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series drivers competing

The NASCAR XFINITY Series is set to get the action going at Michigan International Speedway this with the Irish Hills 250 on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole position as he looks to get some work in before Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. Busch already has a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series win here as he looks to get back into Victory Lane. The No. 18 nearly set the series record for the fastest qualifying run Saturday morning.

How to watch the XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Length: 125 laps/250 miles
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 30
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 60
Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 125
TV: FS1/MRN
Stream: Fox Sports GO

Irish Hills 250 starting lineup

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Brad Keselowski
  3. Elliott Sadler
  4. William Byron
  5. Denny Hamlin
  6. Tyler Reddick
  7. Cole Custer
  8. Spencer Gallagher
  9. Michael Annett
  10. Paul Menard
  11. Brandon Jones
  12. Ben Kennedy
  13. Blake Koch
  14. Matt Tifft
  15. Brennan Poole
  16. Daniel Hemric
  17. Ty Dillon
  18. Ryan Sieg
  19. Jeremy Clements
  20. Ryan Reed
  21. JJ Yeley
  22. Justin Allgaier
  23. Brendan Gaughan
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Jeff Green
  26. Garrett Smithley
  27. Harrison Rhodes
  28. Dakoda Armstrong
  29. BJ Mcleod
  30. Dylan Lupton
  31. Brandon Brown
  32. Josh Bilicki
  33. Korbin Forrister
  34. Tommy Joe Martins
  35. Joey Gase
  36. Josh Williams
  37. Morgan Shepherd
  38. David Starr
  39. Timmy Hill
  40. Mike Harmon

2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Standings

POSDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDSTARTSWINS
1Justin Allgaier7409Leader121
2Elliott Sadler1408-1120
3William Byron9347-62120
4Darrell Wallace Jr.6321-88120
5Daniel Hemric21314-95120
6Ryan Reed16296-113121
7Brennan Poole48291-118120
8Matt Tifft19284-125120
9Cole Custer0280-129120
10Michael Annett5272-137120
11Blake Koch11237-172120
12Dakoda Armstrong28226-183120
13Brendan Gaughan 62198-211120
14JJ Yeley14196-213120
15Ryan Sieg39190-219120
16Jeremy Clements 51169-240120
