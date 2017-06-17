Michigan International Speedway: NASCAR XFINITY Series live stream, starting lineup, start time, TV channel, standings
Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski & Denny Hamlin highlight NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series drivers competing
The NASCAR XFINITY Series is set to get the action going at Michigan International Speedway this with the Irish Hills 250 on Saturday afternoon.
Kyle Busch will start from the pole position as he looks to get some work in before Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. Busch already has a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series win here as he looks to get back into Victory Lane. The No. 18 nearly set the series record for the fastest qualifying run Saturday morning.
How to watch the XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250
Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Length: 125 laps/250 miles
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 30
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 60
Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 125
TV: FS1/MRN
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Irish Hills 250 starting lineup
- Kyle Busch
- Brad Keselowski
- Elliott Sadler
- William Byron
- Denny Hamlin
- Tyler Reddick
- Cole Custer
- Spencer Gallagher
- Michael Annett
- Paul Menard
- Brandon Jones
- Ben Kennedy
- Blake Koch
- Matt Tifft
- Brennan Poole
- Daniel Hemric
- Ty Dillon
- Ryan Sieg
- Jeremy Clements
- Ryan Reed
- JJ Yeley
- Justin Allgaier
- Brendan Gaughan
- Ross Chastain
- Jeff Green
- Garrett Smithley
- Harrison Rhodes
- Dakoda Armstrong
- BJ Mcleod
- Dylan Lupton
- Brandon Brown
- Josh Bilicki
- Korbin Forrister
- Tommy Joe Martins
- Joey Gase
- Josh Williams
- Morgan Shepherd
- David Starr
- Timmy Hill
- Mike Harmon
2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|STARTS
|WINS
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|409
|Leader
|12
|1
|2
|Elliott Sadler
|1
|408
|-1
|12
|0
|3
|William Byron
|9
|347
|-62
|12
|0
|4
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|6
|321
|-88
|12
|0
|5
|Daniel Hemric
|21
|314
|-95
|12
|0
|6
|Ryan Reed
|16
|296
|-113
|12
|1
|7
|Brennan Poole
|48
|291
|-118
|12
|0
|8
|Matt Tifft
|19
|284
|-125
|12
|0
|9
|Cole Custer
|0
|280
|-129
|12
|0
|10
|Michael Annett
|5
|272
|-137
|12
|0
|11
|Blake Koch
|11
|237
|-172
|12
|0
|12
|Dakoda Armstrong
|28
|226
|-183
|12
|0
|13
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|198
|-211
|12
|0
|14
|JJ Yeley
|14
|196
|-213
|12
|0
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|190
|-219
|12
|0
|16
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|169
|-240
|12
|0
-
Dale Jr., Stewart rip NASCAR caution
Stewart had three of his SHR drivers involved in wrecks after the late yellow, while Dale Jr....
-
NASCAR results: Larson wins at Michigan
Larson returned to the scene of his first-career win to take the checkered flag on Sunday.
-
America's Cup: Team USA in 3-0 hole
The Yanks are going to need another incredible comeback to claim the 35th America's Cup
-
Stream, watch NASCAR at Michigan
Here's everything you need to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series' FireKeepers Casino...
-
NASCAR at Michigan: Four who can win
Kyle Larson takes the pole ahead of Monster Energy Cup leader Martin Truex Jr., but neither...
-
Denny Hamlin wins at Michigan
Finish (0.012 seconds) is closest ever for NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International...