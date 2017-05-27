Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, pole position, starting grid, drivers
Kimi Raikkonen takes his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will be on the pole for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. The Finnish driver was the fastest throughout all three qualifying sessions and clocked in a 1:12.178 lap in Q3 for the fastest time of the weekend. This is Raikkonen's first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, winner of last year's race, ran into issues and was unable to make it past Q2. He was caught up in traffic during his final flying lap due to Stoffel Vandoorne slamming his car into the barriers.
Sunday's race starts at 8 a.m. ET. Here's how to watch. Here are the results of Saturday's qualifying session:
Starting Grid:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nationality
|Team
|Time
1.
Kimi Raikkonen
Finland
Ferrari
1:12.178 (Q3)
2.
Sebastian Vettel
Germany
Ferrari
1:12.221 (Q3)
3.
Valtteri Bottas
Finland
Mercedes
1:12.223 (Q3)
4.
Max Verstappen
Netherlands
Red Bull
1:12.496 (Q3)
5.
Daniel Ricciardo
Australia
Red Bull
1:12.998 (Q3)
6.
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Spain
Toro Rosso
1:13.162 (Q3)
7.
Sergio Perez
Mexico
Force India
1:13.329 (Q3)
8.
Romain Grosjean
France
Haas
1:13.349 (Q3)
9.
Jenson Button
Great Britain
McLaren
1:13.613 (Q3)
10.
Stoffel Vandoorne
Belgium
McLaren
Crashed in Q2
11.
Daniil Kviat
Russia
Toro Rosso
1:13.516 (Q2)
12.
Nico Hulkenberg
Germany
Renault
1:13.628 (Q2)
13.
Kevin Magnussen
Denmark
Haas
1:13.959 (Q2)
14.
Lewis Hamilton
Great Britain
Mercedes
1:14.106 (Q2)
15.
Felipe Massa
Brazil
Williams
1:20.529 (Q2)
16.
Esteban Ocon
France
Force India
1:14.101 (Q1)
17.
Jolyon Palmer
Great Britain
Renault
1:14.696 (Q1)
18.
Lance Stroll
Canada
Williams
1:14.893 (Q1)
19.
Pascal Wehrlein
Germany
Sauber
1:15.159 (Q1)
20.
Marcus Ericsson
Sweden
Sauber
1:15.276 (Q1)
Relive Commentary from Saturday's qualifying:
