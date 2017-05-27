Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, pole position, starting grid, drivers

Kimi Raikkonen takes his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will be on the pole for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. The Finnish driver was the fastest throughout all three qualifying sessions and clocked in a 1:12.178 lap in Q3 for the fastest time of the weekend. This is Raikkonen's first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, winner of last year's race, ran into issues and was unable to make it past Q2. He was caught up in traffic during his final flying lap due to Stoffel Vandoorne slamming his car into the barriers. 

Sunday's race starts at 8 a.m. ET. Here's how to watch. Here are the results of Saturday's qualifying session:

Starting Grid:

Pos.DriverNationalityTeamTime

1.

Kimi Raikkonen

Finland

Ferrari

1:12.178 (Q3)

2.

Sebastian Vettel

Germany

Ferrari

1:12.221 (Q3)

3.

Valtteri Bottas

Finland

Mercedes

1:12.223 (Q3)

4.

Max Verstappen

Netherlands

Red Bull

1:12.496 (Q3)

5.

Daniel Ricciardo

Australia

Red Bull

1:12.998 (Q3)

6.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Spain

Toro Rosso

1:13.162 (Q3)

7.

Sergio Perez

Mexico

Force India

1:13.329 (Q3)

8.

Romain Grosjean

France

Haas

1:13.349 (Q3)

9.

Jenson Button

Great Britain

McLaren

1:13.613 (Q3)

10.

Stoffel Vandoorne  

Belgium

McLaren

Crashed in Q2

11.

Daniil Kviat

Russia

Toro Rosso

1:13.516 (Q2)

12.

Nico Hulkenberg

Germany

Renault

1:13.628 (Q2)

13.

Kevin Magnussen

Denmark

Haas

1:13.959 (Q2)

14.

Lewis Hamilton

Great Britain

Mercedes

1:14.106 (Q2)

15.

Felipe Massa

Brazil

Williams

1:20.529 (Q2)

16.

Esteban Ocon

France

Force India

1:14.101 (Q1)

17.

Jolyon Palmer

Great Britain

Renault

1:14.696 (Q1)

18.

Lance Stroll

Canada

Williams

1:14.893 (Q1)

19.

Pascal Wehrlein

Germany

Sauber

1:15.159 (Q1)

20.

Marcus Ericsson

Sweden

Sauber

1:15.276 (Q1)

Relive Commentary from Saturday's qualifying:

