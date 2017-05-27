Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, pole position, starting grid, drivers

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen will be on the pole for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. The Finnish driver was the fastest throughout all three qualifying sessions and clocked in a 1:12.178 lap in Q3 for the fastest time of the weekend. This is Raikkonen's first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, winner of last year's race, ran into issues and was unable to make it past Q2. He was caught up in traffic during his final flying lap due to Stoffel Vandoorne slamming his car into the barriers.

Sunday's race starts at 8 a.m. ET. Here's how to watch. Here are the results of Saturday's qualifying session:

Starting Grid:

Pos. Driver Nationality Team Time 1. Kimi Raikkonen Finland Ferrari 1:12.178 (Q3) 2. Sebastian Vettel Germany Ferrari 1:12.221 (Q3) 3. Valtteri Bottas Finland Mercedes 1:12.223 (Q3) 4. Max Verstappen Netherlands Red Bull 1:12.496 (Q3) 5. Daniel Ricciardo Australia Red Bull 1:12.998 (Q3) 6. Carlos Sainz Jr. Spain Toro Rosso 1:13.162 (Q3) 7. Sergio Perez Mexico Force India 1:13.329 (Q3) 8. Romain Grosjean France Haas 1:13.349 (Q3) 9. Jenson Button Great Britain McLaren 1:13.613 (Q3) 10. Stoffel Vandoorne Belgium McLaren Crashed in Q2 11. Daniil Kviat Russia Toro Rosso 1:13.516 (Q2) 12. Nico Hulkenberg Germany Renault 1:13.628 (Q2) 13. Kevin Magnussen Denmark Haas 1:13.959 (Q2) 14. Lewis Hamilton Great Britain Mercedes 1:14.106 (Q2) 15. Felipe Massa Brazil Williams 1:20.529 (Q2) 16. Esteban Ocon France Force India 1:14.101 (Q1) 17. Jolyon Palmer Great Britain Renault 1:14.696 (Q1) 18. Lance Stroll Canada Williams 1:14.893 (Q1) 19. Pascal Wehrlein Germany Sauber 1:15.159 (Q1) 20. Marcus Ericsson Sweden Sauber 1:15.276 (Q1)

Relive Commentary from Saturday's qualifying: