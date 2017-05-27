Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: TV start time, live stream, drivers, starting grid
Can Ferrari take the checkered flag for the first time since 2001, or will Mercedes dominate for the fifth straight year?
The sixth round of the 2017 Formula One season brings to beautiful Monte Carlo, home of one of the most illustrious Motorsport races of the year -- the Monaco Grand Prix. This weekend's festivities will not feature two-time winner Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), who is skipping Monaco for the Indianapolis 500 (for more on the Indy 500, click here). Jensen Button will be coming out of retirement to race Alonso's McLaren car.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, currently leading the world drivers' championship, is looking to break the trend of Mercedes winners. A Mercedes driver has won the last four editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. The last time a Ferrari driver won at Monaco? Michael Schumacher in 2001. Vettel can become the 16th driver to win at Monaco multiple times. Lewis Hamilton, currently in second in the standings, joined that prestigious group last season with dominant performance at the narrow street circuit.
Qualifying for the 75th Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will take place Saturday. if you're not watching the race from a yacht near the Rascasse corner or the casino/hotel balcony, here's how you can watch, stream at home.
How to Watch:
- What: Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP
- Where: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
- When: Saturday, 8:00 a.m. ET
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Monaco Circuit Track Map:
Drivers:
|Driver
|Nationality
|Constructor
Sebastian Vettel (No. 5)
Germany
Ferrari
Kimi Raikkonen (No. 7)
Finland
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (No. 44)
Great Britain
Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas (No. 77)
Finland
Mercedes
Daniel Ricciardo (No. 3)
Australia
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (No. 33)
Netherlands
Red Bull
Sergio Perez (No. 11)
Mexico
Force India
Esteban Ocon (No. 31)
France
Force India
Felipe Massa (No. 19)
Brazil
Williams
Lance Stroll (No. 18)
Canada
Williams
Carlos Sainz Jr. (No. 55)
Spain
Toro Rosso
Daniil Kvyat (No. 26)
Russia
Toro Rosso
Nico Hulkenberg (No. 27)
Germany
Renault
Jolyon Palmer (No. 30)
Great Britain
Renault
Romain Grosjean (No. 8)
France
Haas
Kevin Magnussen (No. 20)
Denmark
Haas
Stoffel Vandoorne (No. 2)
Belgium
McLaren
Jenson Button (No. 22)
Great Britain
McLaren
Pascal Wehrlein (No. 94)
Germany
Sauber
Marcus Ericsson (No. 9)
Sweden
Sauber
Drivers' Championship (before Monaco race):
Previous 10 winners:
|Year
|Driver
|Nationality
|Constructor
2016
|Lewis Hamilton
Great Britain
Mercedes
2015
|Nico Rosberg
Germany
Mercedes
2014
|Nico Rosberg
Germany
Mercedes
2013
|Nico Rosberg
Germany
Mercedes
2012
|Mark Webber
Australia
Red Bull-Renault
2011
|Sebastian Vettel
Germany
Red Bull-Renault
2010
|Mark Webber
Australia
Red Bull-Renault
2009
|Jenson Button
Great Britain
Brawn-Mercedes
2008
|Lewis Hamilton
Great Britain
McLaren-Mercedes
2007
|Fernando Alonso
Spain
McLaren-Mercedes
