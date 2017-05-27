Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: TV start time, live stream, drivers, starting grid

Can Ferrari take the checkered flag for the first time since 2001, or will Mercedes dominate for the fifth straight year?

The sixth round of the 2017 Formula One season brings to beautiful Monte Carlo, home of one of the most illustrious Motorsport races of the year -- the Monaco Grand Prix. This weekend's festivities will not feature two-time winner Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), who is skipping Monaco for the Indianapolis 500 (for more on the Indy 500, click here). Jensen Button will be coming out of retirement to race Alonso's McLaren car.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, currently leading the world drivers' championship, is looking to break the trend of Mercedes winners. A Mercedes driver has won the last four editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. The last time a Ferrari driver won at Monaco? Michael Schumacher in 2001. Vettel can become the 16th driver to win at Monaco multiple times. Lewis Hamilton, currently in second in the standings, joined that prestigious group last season with dominant performance at the narrow street circuit.

Qualifying for the 75th Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will take place Saturday. if you're not watching the race from a yacht near the Rascasse corner or the casino/hotel balcony, here's how you can watch, stream at home. 

How to Watch:

  • What: Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP 
  • Where: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
  • When: Saturday, 8:00 a.m. ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Monaco Circuit Track Map:

monaco-circuit-map.jpg

Drivers:

DriverNationalityConstructor

Sebastian Vettel (No. 5)

Germany

Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen (No. 7)

Finland

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (No. 44)

Great Britain

Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas (No. 77)

Finland

Mercedes

Daniel Ricciardo (No. 3)

Australia

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (No. 33)

Netherlands

Red Bull

Sergio Perez (No. 11)

Mexico

Force India

Esteban Ocon (No. 31)

France

Force India

Felipe Massa (No. 19)

Brazil

Williams

Lance Stroll (No. 18)

Canada

Williams

Carlos Sainz Jr. (No. 55)

Spain

Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat (No. 26)

Russia

Toro Rosso

Nico Hulkenberg (No. 27)

Germany

Renault

Jolyon Palmer (No. 30)

Great Britain

Renault

Romain Grosjean (No. 8)

France

Haas

Kevin Magnussen (No. 20)

Denmark

Haas

Stoffel Vandoorne (No. 2)

Belgium

McLaren

Jenson Button (No. 22)

Great Britain

McLaren

Pascal Wehrlein (No. 94)

Germany

Sauber

Marcus Ericsson (No. 9)

Sweden

Sauber

Drivers' Championship (before Monaco race):

untitled-2.jpg
F1 screengrab

Previous 10 winners:

YearDriverNationalityConstructor

2016

Lewis Hamilton

Great Britain

Mercedes

2015

Nico Rosberg

Germany

Mercedes

2014

Nico Rosberg

Germany

Mercedes

2013

Nico Rosberg

Germany

Mercedes

2012

Mark Webber

Australia

Red Bull-Renault

2011

Sebastian Vettel

Germany

Red Bull-Renault

2010

Mark Webber

Australia

Red Bull-Renault

2009

Jenson Button

Great Britain

Brawn-Mercedes

2008

Lewis Hamilton

Great Britain

McLaren-Mercedes

2007

Fernando Alonso

Spain

McLaren-Mercedes

