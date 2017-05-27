Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: TV start time, live stream, drivers, starting grid

The sixth round of the 2017 Formula One season brings to beautiful Monte Carlo, home of one of the most illustrious Motorsport races of the year -- the Monaco Grand Prix. This weekend's festivities will not feature two-time winner Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), who is skipping Monaco for the Indianapolis 500 (for more on the Indy 500, click here). Jensen Button will be coming out of retirement to race Alonso's McLaren car.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, currently leading the world drivers' championship, is looking to break the trend of Mercedes winners. A Mercedes driver has won the last four editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. The last time a Ferrari driver won at Monaco? Michael Schumacher in 2001. Vettel can become the 16th driver to win at Monaco multiple times. Lewis Hamilton, currently in second in the standings, joined that prestigious group last season with dominant performance at the narrow street circuit.

Qualifying for the 75th Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will take place Saturday. if you're not watching the race from a yacht near the Rascasse corner or the casino/hotel balcony, here's how you can watch, stream at home.

How to Watch:

What: Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP



Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP Where: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo



Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo When: Saturday, 8:00 a.m. ET



Saturday, 8:00 a.m. ET TV: NBC Sports Network



NBC Sports Network Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds



fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds Follow: CBS Sports App



Monaco Circuit Track Map:



Drivers:

Driver Nationality Constructor Sebastian Vettel (No. 5) Germany Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen (No. 7) Finland Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (No. 44) Great Britain Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (No. 77) Finland Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo (No. 3) Australia Red Bull Max Verstappen (No. 33) Netherlands Red Bull Sergio Perez (No. 11) Mexico Force India Esteban Ocon (No. 31) France Force India Felipe Massa (No. 19) Brazil Williams Lance Stroll (No. 18) Canada Williams Carlos Sainz Jr. (No. 55) Spain Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat (No. 26) Russia Toro Rosso Nico Hulkenberg (No. 27) Germany Renault Jolyon Palmer (No. 30) Great Britain Renault Romain Grosjean (No. 8) France Haas Kevin Magnussen (No. 20) Denmark Haas Stoffel Vandoorne (No. 2) Belgium McLaren Jenson Button (No. 22) Great Britain McLaren Pascal Wehrlein (No. 94) Germany Sauber Marcus Ericsson (No. 9) Sweden Sauber

Drivers' Championship (before Monaco race):

F1 screengrab

Previous 10 winners: