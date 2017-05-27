Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Race: TV start time, live stream, drivers, starting grid

The sixth round of the 2017 Formula One season brings to beautiful Monte Carlo, home of one of the most illustrious Motorsport races of the year -- the Monaco Grand Prix. This weekend's festivities will not feature two-time winner Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), who is skipping Monaco for the Indianapolis 500 (for more on the Indy 500, click here). Jensen Button will be coming out of retirement to race Alonso's McLaren car. He will start ninth.

The biggest takeaway from Saturday's qualifying session was Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen taking his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix. It'll be a Ferrari 1-2, as his teammate Sebastian Vettel, currently leading the world drivers' championship, starts second. The two are looking to break the trend of Mercedes winners. A Mercedes driver has won the last four editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. The last time a Ferrari driver won at Monaco? Michael Schumacher in 2001. Vettel can become the 16th driver to win at Monaco multiple times. Lewis Hamilton, currently in second in the standings, joined that prestigious group last season with dominant performance at the narrow street circuit. Hamilton, however, ran into some bad luck with his car and traffic and will start the race in 14th. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas will start the race in third.

The 75th Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will take place Sunday. if you're not watching the race from a yacht near the Rascasse corner or the casino/hotel balcony, here's how you can watch, stream at home.

How to Watch:

What: Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP



Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP Where: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo



Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo When: Sunday, 8:00 a.m. ET



Sunday, 8:00 a.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds



fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds Follow: CBS Sports App



Starting Grid:

Pos. Driver Nationality Team Time 1. Kimi Raikkonen Finland Ferrari 1:12.178 (Q3) 2. Sebastian Vettel Germany Ferrari 1:12.221 (Q3) 3. Valtteri Bottas Finland Mercedes 1:12.223 (Q3) 4. Max Verstappen Netherlands Red Bull 1:12.496 (Q3) 5. Daniel Ricciardo Australia Red Bull 1:12.998 (Q3) 6. Carlos Sainz Jr. Spain Toro Rosso 1:13.162 (Q3) 7. Sergio Perez Mexico Force India 1:13.329 (Q3) 8. Romain Grosjean France Haas 1:13.349 (Q3) 9. Jenson Button Great Britain McLaren 1:13.613 (Q3) 10. Stoffel Vandoorne Belgium McLaren Crashed in Q2 11. Daniil Kviat Russia Toro Rosso 1:13.516 (Q2) 12. Nico Hulkenberg Germany Renault 1:13.628 (Q2) 13. Kevin Magnussen Denmark Haas 1:13.959 (Q2) 14. Lewis Hamilton Great Britain Mercedes 1:14.106 (Q2) 15. Felipe Massa Brazil Williams 1:20.529 (Q2) 16. Esteban Ocon France Force India 1:14.101 (Q1) 17. Jolyon Palmer Great Britain Renault 1:14.696 (Q1) 18. Lance Stroll Canada Williams 1:14.893 (Q1) 19. Pascal Wehrlein Germany Sauber 1:15.159 (Q1) 20. Marcus Ericsson Sweden Sauber 1:15.276 (Q1)

Monaco Circuit Track Map:

Drivers' Championship (before Monaco race):

Previous 10 winners: