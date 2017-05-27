Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Race: TV start time, live stream, drivers, starting grid

It's a Ferrari 1-2 up top, while Lewis Hamilton starts from P14

The sixth round of the 2017 Formula One season brings to beautiful Monte Carlo, home of one of the most illustrious Motorsport races of the year -- the Monaco Grand Prix. This weekend's festivities will not feature two-time winner Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), who is skipping Monaco for the Indianapolis 500 (for more on the Indy 500, click here). Jensen Button will be coming out of retirement to race Alonso's McLaren car. He will start ninth.

The biggest takeaway from Saturday's qualifying session was Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen taking his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix. It'll be a Ferrari 1-2, as his teammate Sebastian Vettel, currently leading the world drivers' championship, starts second. The two are looking to break the trend of Mercedes winners. A Mercedes driver has won the last four editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. The last time a Ferrari driver won at Monaco? Michael Schumacher in 2001. Vettel can become the 16th driver to win at Monaco multiple times. Lewis Hamilton, currently in second in the standings, joined that prestigious group last season with dominant performance at the narrow street circuit. Hamilton, however, ran into some bad luck with his car and traffic and will start the race in 14th. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas will start the race in third.

The 75th Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will take place Sunday. if you're not watching the race from a yacht near the Rascasse corner or the casino/hotel balcony, here's how you can watch, stream at home. 

How to Watch:

  • What: Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP 
  • Where: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
  • When: Sunday, 8:00 a.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Starting Grid:

Pos. Driver Nationality Team Time

1.

Kimi Raikkonen

Finland

Ferrari

1:12.178 (Q3)

2.

Sebastian Vettel

Germany

Ferrari

1:12.221 (Q3)

3.

Valtteri Bottas

Finland

Mercedes

1:12.223 (Q3)

4.

Max Verstappen

Netherlands

Red Bull

1:12.496 (Q3)

5.

Daniel Ricciardo

Australia

Red Bull

1:12.998 (Q3)

6.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Spain

Toro Rosso

1:13.162 (Q3)

7.

Sergio Perez

Mexico

Force India

1:13.329 (Q3)

8.

Romain Grosjean

France

Haas

1:13.349 (Q3)

9.

Jenson Button

Great Britain

McLaren

1:13.613 (Q3)

10.

Stoffel Vandoorne  

Belgium

McLaren

Crashed in Q2

11.

Daniil Kviat

Russia

Toro Rosso

1:13.516 (Q2)

12.

Nico Hulkenberg

Germany

Renault

1:13.628 (Q2)

13.

Kevin Magnussen

Denmark

Haas

1:13.959 (Q2)

14.

Lewis Hamilton

Great Britain

Mercedes

1:14.106 (Q2)

15.

Felipe Massa

Brazil

Williams

1:20.529 (Q2)

16.

Esteban Ocon

France

Force India

1:14.101 (Q1)

17.

Jolyon Palmer

Great Britain

Renault

1:14.696 (Q1)

18.

Lance Stroll

Canada

Williams

1:14.893 (Q1)

19.

Pascal Wehrlein

Germany

Sauber

1:15.159 (Q1)

20.

Marcus Ericsson

Sweden

Sauber

1:15.276 (Q1)

Monaco Circuit Track Map:

monaco-circuit-map.jpg

Drivers' Championship (before Monaco race):

untitled-2.jpg
F1 screengrab

Previous 10 winners:

Year Driver Nationality Constructor

2016

Lewis Hamilton

Great Britain

Mercedes

2015

Nico Rosberg

Germany

Mercedes

2014

Nico Rosberg

Germany

Mercedes

2013

Nico Rosberg

Germany

Mercedes

2012

Mark Webber

Australia

Red Bull-Renault

2011

Sebastian Vettel

Germany

Red Bull-Renault

2010

Mark Webber

Australia

Red Bull-Renault

2009

Jenson Button

Great Britain

Brawn-Mercedes

2008

Lewis Hamilton

Great Britain

McLaren-Mercedes

2007

Fernando Alonso

Spain

McLaren-Mercedes

