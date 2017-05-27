Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2017 Race: TV start time, live stream, drivers, starting grid
It's a Ferrari 1-2 up top, while Lewis Hamilton starts from P14
The sixth round of the 2017 Formula One season brings to beautiful Monte Carlo, home of one of the most illustrious Motorsport races of the year -- the Monaco Grand Prix. This weekend's festivities will not feature two-time winner Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), who is skipping Monaco for the Indianapolis 500 (for more on the Indy 500, click here). Jensen Button will be coming out of retirement to race Alonso's McLaren car. He will start ninth.
The biggest takeaway from Saturday's qualifying session was Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen taking his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix. It'll be a Ferrari 1-2, as his teammate Sebastian Vettel, currently leading the world drivers' championship, starts second. The two are looking to break the trend of Mercedes winners. A Mercedes driver has won the last four editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. The last time a Ferrari driver won at Monaco? Michael Schumacher in 2001. Vettel can become the 16th driver to win at Monaco multiple times. Lewis Hamilton, currently in second in the standings, joined that prestigious group last season with dominant performance at the narrow street circuit. Hamilton, however, ran into some bad luck with his car and traffic and will start the race in 14th. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas will start the race in third.
The 75th Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will take place Sunday. if you're not watching the race from a yacht near the Rascasse corner or the casino/hotel balcony, here's how you can watch, stream at home.
How to Watch:
- What: Qualifying for 2017 Monaco GP
- Where: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
- When: Sunday, 8:00 a.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports App for on-board, pit lane and highlight feeds
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Starting Grid:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nationality
|Team
|Time
1.
Kimi Raikkonen
Finland
Ferrari
1:12.178 (Q3)
2.
Sebastian Vettel
Germany
Ferrari
1:12.221 (Q3)
3.
Valtteri Bottas
Finland
Mercedes
1:12.223 (Q3)
4.
Max Verstappen
Netherlands
Red Bull
1:12.496 (Q3)
5.
Daniel Ricciardo
Australia
Red Bull
1:12.998 (Q3)
6.
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Spain
Toro Rosso
1:13.162 (Q3)
7.
Sergio Perez
Mexico
Force India
1:13.329 (Q3)
8.
Romain Grosjean
France
Haas
1:13.349 (Q3)
9.
Jenson Button
Great Britain
McLaren
1:13.613 (Q3)
10.
Stoffel Vandoorne
Belgium
McLaren
Crashed in Q2
11.
Daniil Kviat
Russia
Toro Rosso
1:13.516 (Q2)
12.
Nico Hulkenberg
Germany
Renault
1:13.628 (Q2)
13.
Kevin Magnussen
Denmark
Haas
1:13.959 (Q2)
14.
Lewis Hamilton
Great Britain
Mercedes
1:14.106 (Q2)
15.
Felipe Massa
Brazil
Williams
1:20.529 (Q2)
16.
Esteban Ocon
France
Force India
1:14.101 (Q1)
17.
Jolyon Palmer
Great Britain
Renault
1:14.696 (Q1)
18.
Lance Stroll
Canada
Williams
1:14.893 (Q1)
19.
Pascal Wehrlein
Germany
Sauber
1:15.159 (Q1)
20.
Marcus Ericsson
Sweden
Sauber
1:15.276 (Q1)
Monaco Circuit Track Map:
Drivers' Championship (before Monaco race):
Previous 10 winners:
|Year
|Driver
|Nationality
|Constructor
2016
|Lewis Hamilton
Great Britain
Mercedes
2015
|Nico Rosberg
Germany
Mercedes
2014
|Nico Rosberg
Germany
Mercedes
2013
|Nico Rosberg
Germany
Mercedes
2012
|Mark Webber
Australia
Red Bull-Renault
2011
|Sebastian Vettel
Germany
Red Bull-Renault
2010
|Mark Webber
Australia
Red Bull-Renault
2009
|Jenson Button
Great Britain
Brawn-Mercedes
2008
|Lewis Hamilton
Great Britain
McLaren-Mercedes
2007
|Fernando Alonso
Spain
McLaren-Mercedes
-
