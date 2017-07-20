NASCAR: Alex Bowman will drive Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 88 next season

Hendrick Motorsports has named driver Alex Bowman as Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s successor in the No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet. Bowman, who drove the No. 88 last season for 10 of the final 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races while Junior was injured, already has three top-10 finishes in the top circuit, including a pole at Phoenix.

"Ever since I was a kid, racing is all I've wanted to do," Bowman said. "I've had so many people believe in me along the way. My family has sacrificed a lot and always been behind me. I would never have this chance without the support of Dale and everyone involved with the No. 88 team. To be part of Hendrick Motorsports and for Mr. Hendrick to have this confidence in me, it's just amazing."

Bowman has spent 2017 helping Hendrick Motorsports with on-track testing simulations that have helped the team's drivers throughout the season. He first signed on with the team in October of 2016.

"Alex impressed the heck out of us last year with his talent, poise and professionalism," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "He stepped up in a very demanding situation and showed that he can run with the best and compete for wins. His ability to stay focused through it all, and the way he's handled himself since then, has shown a lot of character. Greg and the team loved working with Alex, and that dynamic will get even better with more time together."

Bowman made his first NASCAR Cup start in 2014 at the Dayona 500. In 2014 and 2015 he spent 71 races driving for BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing. He also spent time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. He has never won in any of NASCAR's major series.