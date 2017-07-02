NASCAR at Daytona results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Coke Zero 400

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is putting together quite the season on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The Mississippi native picked up his first career win on the circuit earlier this year when he won the GEICO 500 at famed Talladega Superspeedway. On Saturday, he earned a win at the other most famous track in NASCAR: Daytona.

Stenhouse Jr. jumped into the lead during the overtime portion of the Coke Zero 400, passing David Ragan with two laps to go. He didn't cede the lead again after that. After a five-year winless drought on the circuit, Stenhouse Jr. is quickly making a name for himself. In a race marred by 13 cautions and multiple crashes taking out a lot of the field, Stenhouse Jr. steered clear of The Big One and made his way to victory lane.

Here's how the top 10 shook out at Daytona.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Clint Bowyer Paul Menard Michael McDowell Ryan Newman David Ragan Brendan Gaughan AJ Allmendinger Erik Jones Chris Buescher

In his final race at Daytona as a full-time Monster Energy Cup Series driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved in two different crashes with the second taking him out of the race for good. He finished a disappointing 32nd. Only 21 cars finished all 163 laps of the race.