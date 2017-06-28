NASCAR at Daytona: Start time, TV schedule, live stream, standings, drivers

All of the information you'll need for both the Coke Zero 400 and Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 this weekend

NASCAR heads back to Dayonta International Speedway this weekend for races in both Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series. Headlining will be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final ride at the legendary tri-oval, at least as a full-time driver, in Saturday night's Coke Zero 400.

"I am just retiring from full-time racing," Earnhardt said. "I am going to run some Xfinity races next year. I don't know that I won't ever run the Daytona 500 again if the right deal comes along. All these tracks you have memories at all of them, Daytona included."

Junior has made many memories at the track, from his 2001 Pepsi 400 win just four months after the death of his father, to Daytona 500 wins in 2004 and 2014, up until his last win at the track in the 2015 summer race. Daytona International Speedway plans to honor Junior, who is still looking to clinch the playoffs, in multiple ways, including a No. 88 logo painted in the tri-oval grass, a special video during pre-race ceremonies and an #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88.

Brad Keselowski, who has five career restrictor-plate victories, can become the first driver to go back-to-back at the Coke Zero 400 since Tony Stewart in 2005-06. After winning the Daytona 500 in February, Kurt Busch can become the fifth driver in NASCAR history to sweep at the track, joining Bobby Allison, LeeRoy Yarbrough, Cale Yarborough and Fireball Roberts.

Kyle Busch, who will be on his third different crew chief this weekend, is one of the previous Daytona winners yet to earn that first cup series playoff-clinching win this season. Others from both series include Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Earnhardt, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Trevor Bayne, Paul Menard, A.J. Allmendinger and David Ragan. Aric Almirola also won at the track in 2014, but is currently sidelined with an injury. Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Jr. will be driving the No. 43 in Almirola's place.

Coke Zero 400 entry list

Jamie McMurray
Brad Keselowski
Austin Dillon
Kevin Harvick
Kasey Kahne
Trevor Bayne
Elliott Sadler
Danica Patrick
Denny Hamlin
Ty Dillon
Clint Bowyer
DJ Kennington
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kyle Busch
Daniel Suarez
Matt Kenseth
Ryan Blaney
Joey Logano
Corey LaJoie
Chase Elliott
Paul Menard
Ryan Newman
Matt DiBenedetto
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Landon Cassill
Chris Buescher
David Ragan
Kurt Busch
Kyle Larson
Darrell Wallace Jr.
AJ Allmendinger
Jimmie Johnson
Reed Sorenson
Cole Whitt
Brendan Gaughan
Erik Jones
Martin Truex Jr.
Ryan Sieg
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Michael McDowell

Bold - Denotes previous winners at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings

Position Driver Car # Points Behind Starts Wins

1.

Kyle Larson

42

659

--

16

2

2.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

646

13

16

2

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

548

111

16

1

4.

Kyle Busch

18

542

117

16

0

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

519

140

16

2

6.

Chase Elliott

24

509

150

16

0

7.

Jimmie Johnson

48

483

176

16

3

8.

Jamie McMurray

1

477

182

16

0

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

476

183

16

0

10.

Joey Logano

22

434

225

16

1

11.

Clint Bowyer

14

427

232

16

0

12.

Matt Kenseth

20

423

236

16

0

13.

Ryan Blaney

21

415

244

16

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

389

270

16

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

367

292

16

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

358

301

16

0

Track Info

Track: Daytona International Speedway
Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
Track length: 2.5 miles

Previous Coke Zero 400 winners

2016: Brad Keselowski
2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2014: Aric Almirola
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2012: Tony Stewart

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Coke Zero 400

Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 80
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida
Date: Friday, June 30
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 100 laps/250 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 30
Stage 2: Ends on lap 60
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 100
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories