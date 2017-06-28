NASCAR at Daytona: Start time, TV schedule, live stream, standings, drivers
All of the information you'll need for both the Coke Zero 400 and Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 this weekend
NASCAR heads back to Dayonta International Speedway this weekend for races in both Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series. Headlining will be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final ride at the legendary tri-oval, at least as a full-time driver, in Saturday night's Coke Zero 400.
"I am just retiring from full-time racing," Earnhardt said. "I am going to run some Xfinity races next year. I don't know that I won't ever run the Daytona 500 again if the right deal comes along. All these tracks you have memories at all of them, Daytona included."
Junior has made many memories at the track, from his 2001 Pepsi 400 win just four months after the death of his father, to Daytona 500 wins in 2004 and 2014, up until his last win at the track in the 2015 summer race. Daytona International Speedway plans to honor Junior, who is still looking to clinch the playoffs, in multiple ways, including a No. 88 logo painted in the tri-oval grass, a special video during pre-race ceremonies and an #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88.
Brad Keselowski, who has five career restrictor-plate victories, can become the first driver to go back-to-back at the Coke Zero 400 since Tony Stewart in 2005-06. After winning the Daytona 500 in February, Kurt Busch can become the fifth driver in NASCAR history to sweep at the track, joining Bobby Allison, LeeRoy Yarbrough, Cale Yarborough and Fireball Roberts.
Kyle Busch, who will be on his third different crew chief this weekend, is one of the previous Daytona winners yet to earn that first cup series playoff-clinching win this season. Others from both series include Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Earnhardt, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Trevor Bayne, Paul Menard, A.J. Allmendinger and David Ragan. Aric Almirola also won at the track in 2014, but is currently sidelined with an injury. Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Jr. will be driving the No. 43 in Almirola's place.
Coke Zero 400 entry list
Jamie McMurray
Brad Keselowski
Austin Dillon
Kevin Harvick
Kasey Kahne
Trevor Bayne
Elliott Sadler
Danica Patrick
Denny Hamlin
Ty Dillon
Clint Bowyer
DJ Kennington
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kyle Busch
Daniel Suarez
Matt Kenseth
Ryan Blaney
Joey Logano
Corey LaJoie
Chase Elliott
Paul Menard
Ryan Newman
Matt DiBenedetto
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Landon Cassill
Chris Buescher
David Ragan
Kurt Busch
Kyle Larson
Darrell Wallace Jr.
AJ Allmendinger
Jimmie Johnson
Reed Sorenson
Cole Whitt
Brendan Gaughan
Erik Jones
Martin Truex Jr.
Ryan Sieg
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Michael McDowell
Bold - Denotes previous winners at Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Car #
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
1.
Kyle Larson
42
659
--
16
2
2.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
646
13
16
2
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
548
111
16
1
4.
Kyle Busch
18
542
117
16
0
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
519
140
16
2
6.
Chase Elliott
24
509
150
16
0
7.
Jimmie Johnson
48
483
176
16
3
8.
Jamie McMurray
1
477
182
16
0
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
476
183
16
0
10.
Joey Logano
22
434
225
16
1
11.
Clint Bowyer
14
427
232
16
0
12.
Matt Kenseth
20
423
236
16
0
13.
Ryan Blaney
21
415
244
16
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
389
270
16
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
367
292
16
1
16.
Erik Jones
77
358
301
16
0
Track Info
Track: Daytona International Speedway
Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
Track length: 2.5 miles
Previous Coke Zero 400 winners
2016: Brad Keselowski
2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2014: Aric Almirola
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2012: Tony Stewart
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Coke Zero 400
Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 80
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida
Date: Friday, June 30
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 100 laps/250 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 30
Stage 2: Ends on lap 60
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 100
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
