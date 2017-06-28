NASCAR at Daytona: Start time, TV schedule, live stream, standings, drivers

NASCAR heads back to Dayonta International Speedway this weekend for races in both Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series. Headlining will be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final ride at the legendary tri-oval, at least as a full-time driver, in Saturday night's Coke Zero 400.

"I am just retiring from full-time racing," Earnhardt said. "I am going to run some Xfinity races next year. I don't know that I won't ever run the Daytona 500 again if the right deal comes along. All these tracks you have memories at all of them, Daytona included."

Junior has made many memories at the track, from his 2001 Pepsi 400 win just four months after the death of his father, to Daytona 500 wins in 2004 and 2014, up until his last win at the track in the 2015 summer race. Daytona International Speedway plans to honor Junior, who is still looking to clinch the playoffs, in multiple ways, including a No. 88 logo painted in the tri-oval grass, a special video during pre-race ceremonies and an #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88.

Brad Keselowski, who has five career restrictor-plate victories, can become the first driver to go back-to-back at the Coke Zero 400 since Tony Stewart in 2005-06. After winning the Daytona 500 in February, Kurt Busch can become the fifth driver in NASCAR history to sweep at the track, joining Bobby Allison, LeeRoy Yarbrough, Cale Yarborough and Fireball Roberts.

Kyle Busch, who will be on his third different crew chief this weekend, is one of the previous Daytona winners yet to earn that first cup series playoff-clinching win this season. Others from both series include Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Earnhardt, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Trevor Bayne, Paul Menard, A.J. Allmendinger and David Ragan. Aric Almirola also won at the track in 2014, but is currently sidelined with an injury. Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Jr. will be driving the No. 43 in Almirola's place.

Coke Zero 400 entry list

Jamie McMurray

Brad Keselowski

Austin Dillon

Kevin Harvick

Kasey Kahne

Trevor Bayne

Elliott Sadler

Danica Patrick

Denny Hamlin

Ty Dillon

Clint Bowyer

DJ Kennington

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kyle Busch

Daniel Suarez

Matt Kenseth

Ryan Blaney

Joey Logano

Corey LaJoie

Chase Elliott

Paul Menard

Ryan Newman

Matt DiBenedetto

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Landon Cassill

Chris Buescher

David Ragan

Kurt Busch

Kyle Larson

Darrell Wallace Jr.

AJ Allmendinger

Jimmie Johnson

Reed Sorenson

Cole Whitt

Brendan Gaughan

Erik Jones

Martin Truex Jr.

Ryan Sieg

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Michael McDowell

Bold - Denotes previous winners at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings

Position Driver Car # Points Behind Starts Wins 1. Kyle Larson 42 659 -- 16 2 2. Martin Truex Jr. 78 646 13 16 2 3. Kevin Harvick 4 548 111 16 1 4. Kyle Busch 18 542 117 16 0 5. Brad Keselowski 2 519 140 16 2 6. Chase Elliott 24 509 150 16 0 7. Jimmie Johnson 48 483 176 16 3 8. Jamie McMurray 1 477 182 16 0 9. Denny Hamlin 11 476 183 16 0 10. Joey Logano 22 434 225 16 1 11. Clint Bowyer 14 427 232 16 0 12. Matt Kenseth 20 423 236 16 0 13. Ryan Blaney 21 415 244 16 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 389 270 16 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 367 292 16 1 16. Erik Jones 77 358 301 16 0

Track Info

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Track length: 2.5 miles



Previous Coke Zero 400 winners

2016: Brad Keselowski

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2014: Aric Almirola

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Tony Stewart



How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Coke Zero 400

Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 80

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida

Date: Friday, June 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 100 laps/250 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 30

Stage 2: Ends on lap 60

Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 100

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App