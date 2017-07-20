NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: TV schedule, live stream, Brickyard race info, drivers, standings

NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series. All eyes will be on Kyle Busch when he goes for his third straight win at the Brickyard.

The No. 18 hasn't been to Victory Lance since this race last year and despite being the first winless driver into the playoffs at the moment, Busch could clinch Sunday with a checkered flag. He has won at least one race every season since he began driving full-time at the Cup level in 2005.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, kisses the bricks after winning at Indianapolis Motorspeedway in July of 2016 Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson will be looking to tie Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip for fourth all-time in wins Sunday as he pursues his 84th career victory. The No. 48's four checkered flags at Indy leads all active drivers. Johnson also owns six top fives, seven top 10s and an average finish of 14.6 at the Brickyard.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is winless in his career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and has an average finish of 18.81 over 20 races. His best finish was fourth in 2012. Junior's late-father won at the track in 1995.

Hoping to end my Brickyard career on a high note. We're heading your way @IMS. Can't wait to get to Indy. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/WLfmmNheMp — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 19, 2017

Johnson and Earnhardt Jr.'s former Hendrick Motorsports teammate and legendary four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon will serve as the pace car driver. Gordon is ahead of Johnson at third on the all-time wins list with 93.

Track Info

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Track length: 2.5 miles

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400



Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 3:30 p.m ET

Length: 100 laps/250 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 30

Stage 2: Ends on lap 60

Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 100

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 entry list

AJ Allmendinger

Austin Dillon

BJ McLeod

Brad Keselowski

Carl Long

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

JJ Yeley

Joey Gase

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Ryan Sieg

Trevor Bayne



BOLD - denotes driver that has won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 758 LEADER 3 2. Kyle Larson 42 720 38 2 3. Kyle Busch 18 650 108 0 4. Kevin Harvick 4 639 119 1 5. Denny Hamlin 11 589 169 1 6. Chase Elliott 24 587 171 0 7. Jamie McMurray 1 572 186 0 8. Brad Keselowski 2 564 194 2 9. Jimmie Johnson 48 552 206 3 10. Clint Bowyer 14 526 -232 0 11. Matt Kenseth 20 524 234 0 12. Ryan Blaney 21 486 272 1 13. Joey Logano 22 472 286 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 455 303 1 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 441 317 2 16. Ryan Newman 31 428 330 1

Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks

Indianapolis: Kyle Busch, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard

Pocono: Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher

Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger

Michigan: Kyle Busch, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth, Kahne

Bristol: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne

Darlington: Kyle Busch, Kenseth

Richmond: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com