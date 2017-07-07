NASCAR at Kentucky predictions, picks, odds: Can Kyle Busch finally secure a playoff spot?
Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have combined for five wins in just six races at Kentucky
Who takes the checkered flag as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kentucky? Here are our picks for Saturday night's race.
Winner: Kyle Busch
Rowdy is simply too good not to win ahead of the playoffs, especially at a track where he has been extremely successful. Busch has two career Cup series wins at the track with the last one coming just two years ago. The No. 18 also has plenty of practice this weekend in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series. Busch will also be starting on the pole in both races on Saturday after setting the record for fastest qualifying time at Kentucky on Friday night.
Contenders: Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth
There have been just six races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky Speedway and the only winners besides Busch have been these two guys. Keselowski wasn't as strong as expected in qualifying and is set to start 10th as he pursues a record fourth win at the track. As for Kenseth, in an interview on Friday he expressed discomfort in not having a contract for next season and a second win at Kentucky would not only lock him into the playoffs, but also help him in his job search. Kenseth took advantage of a rain-shortened qualifying as he prepares to start third on Saturday night.
Wild card: Jamie McMurray
McMurray has been Mr. Consistent all season long as he currently sits eighth in the points despite not earning a win yet this season. He has 10 finishes in the top-10 this season and is starting fourth at Kentucky on Saturday night. McMurray has two top-10 finishes at the track with his most recent coming last season when the No. 1 finished seventh. His best finish here was second in 2013. Don't be surprised if McMurray takes the checkered flag this weekend.
Odds for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts
Here are the betting odds for Saturday's race, via VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 11/2
- Brad Keselowski 6/1
- Kyle Busch 6/1
- Kyle Larson 13/2
- Kevin Harvick 8/1
- Jimmie Johnson 10/1
- Chase Elliott 14/1
- Denny Hamlin 16/1
- Matt Kenseth 16/1
- Joey Logano 16/1
- Jamie McMurray 25/1
- Ryan Blaney 25/1
- Clint Bowyer 28/1
- Kurt Busch 28/1
- Erik Jones 50/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1
- Austin Dillon 66/1
- Kasey Kahne 66/1
- Ryan Newman 66/1
- Trevor Bayne 100/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1
- Danieul Suarez 100/1
- Paul Menard 100/1
- AJ Allmendinger 125/1
- Danica Patrick 150/1
- Ty Dillon 150/1
- David Ragan 150/1
- Darrell Wallace Jr. 150/1
Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts starting lineup
- Kyle Busch, #18
- Martin Truex Jr., #78
- Matt Kenseth, #20
- Jamie McMurray, #1
- Denny Hamlin, #11
- Ryan Blaney, #21
- Kevin Harvick, #4
- Jimmie Johnson, #48
- Daniel Suarez, #19
- Brad Keselowski, #2
- Joey Logano, #22
- Chase Elliott, #24
- Dale Earnhardt Jr., #88
- Erik Jones, #77
- Kurt Busch, #41
- Clint Bowyer, #14
- Darrell Wallace Jr., #43
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #17
- Trevor Bayne, #6
- Danica Patrick, #10
- Michael McDowell, #95
- Chris Buescher, #37
- Kasey Kahne, #5
- Paul Menard, #27
- Austin Dillon, #3
- David Ragan, #38
- Ty Dillon, #13
- AJ Allmendinger, #47
- Ryan Newman, #31
- Matt DiBenedetto, #32
- Ryan Sieg, #83
- Cole Whitt, #72
- Reed Sorenson, #15
- Joey Gase, #23
- Landon Cassill, #34
- Jeffrey Earnhardt, #33
- BJ McLeod, #51
- Timmy Hill, #66
- Gray Gauldin, #55
- Kyle Larson, #42
Bold - Denotes previous winners at Kentucky Speedway in both Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Car #
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
1.
Kyle Larson
42
667
--
17
2
2.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
649
18
17
2
3.
Kyle Busch
18
559
108
17
0
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
557
110
17
1
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
535
132
17
2
6.
Chase Elliott
24
524
143
17
0
7.
Jimmie Johnson
48
516
151
17
3
8.
Jamie McMurray
1
504
163
17
0
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
498
169
17
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
469
198
17
0
11.
Matt Kenseth
20
445
222
17
0
12.
Joey Logano
22
442
225
17
1
13.
Ryan Blaney
21
435
232
17
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
409
259
17
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
399
268
17
1
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
395
272
17
2
Track Info
Track: Kentucky Speedway
Location: Sparta, Kentucky
Track length: 1.5 miles
Previous Quaker State 400 winners
2016: Brad Keselowski
2015: Kyle Busch
2014: Brad Keselowski
2013: Matt Kenseth
2012: Brad Keselowski
Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks
Kentucky: Ky. Busch, Kenseth
New Hampshire: Ky. Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Hamlin, Kasey Kahne
Indianapolis: Ky. Busch, McMurray, Paul Menard
Pocono: Hamlin, Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher
Watkins Glen: Hamlin, Ky. Busch, AJ Allmendinger
Michigan: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth, Kahne
Bristol: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne
Darlington: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth
Richmond: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne
*A win guarantees a driver entry into the NASCAR Playoffs
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts
Location: Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 276 laps/400.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 80
Stage 2: Ends on lap 160
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 267
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300
Location: Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky
Date: Saturday, July 8 (Friday night race postponed)
Time: Noon ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
