NASCAR at Kentucky predictions, picks, odds: Can Kyle Busch finally secure a playoff spot?

Who takes the checkered flag as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kentucky? Here are our picks for Saturday night's race.

Winner: Kyle Busch



Rowdy is simply too good not to win ahead of the playoffs, especially at a track where he has been extremely successful. Busch has two career Cup series wins at the track with the last one coming just two years ago. The No. 18 also has plenty of practice this weekend in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series. Busch will also be starting on the pole in both races on Saturday after setting the record for fastest qualifying time at Kentucky on Friday night.

Contenders: Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth

There have been just six races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky Speedway and the only winners besides Busch have been these two guys. Keselowski wasn't as strong as expected in qualifying and is set to start 10th as he pursues a record fourth win at the track. As for Kenseth, in an interview on Friday he expressed discomfort in not having a contract for next season and a second win at Kentucky would not only lock him into the playoffs, but also help him in his job search. Kenseth took advantage of a rain-shortened qualifying as he prepares to start third on Saturday night.

Wild card: Jamie McMurray

McMurray has been Mr. Consistent all season long as he currently sits eighth in the points despite not earning a win yet this season. He has 10 finishes in the top-10 this season and is starting fourth at Kentucky on Saturday night. McMurray has two top-10 finishes at the track with his most recent coming last season when the No. 1 finished seventh. His best finish here was second in 2013. Don't be surprised if McMurray takes the checkered flag this weekend.

Odds for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts

Here are the betting odds for Saturday's race, via VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 11/2

Brad Keselowski 6/1

Kyle Busch 6/1

Kyle Larson 13/2

Kevin Harvick 8/1

Jimmie Johnson 10/1

Chase Elliott 14/1

Denny Hamlin 16/1

Matt Kenseth 16/1

Joey Logano 16/1

Jamie McMurray 25/1

Ryan Blaney 25/1

Clint Bowyer 28/1

Kurt Busch 28/1

Erik Jones 50/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1

Austin Dillon 66/1

Kasey Kahne 66/1

Ryan Newman 66/1

Trevor Bayne 100/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1

Danieul Suarez 100/1

Paul Menard 100/1

AJ Allmendinger 125/1

Danica Patrick 150/1

Ty Dillon 150/1

David Ragan 150/1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 150/1

Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts starting lineup



Kyle Busch, #18 Martin Truex Jr., #78 Matt Kenseth, #20 Jamie McMurray, #1 Denny Hamlin, #11 Ryan Blaney, #21 Kevin Harvick, #4 Jimmie Johnson, #48 Daniel Suarez, #19 Brad Keselowski, #2 Joey Logano, #22 Chase Elliott, #24 Dale Earnhardt Jr., #88 Erik Jones, #77 Kurt Busch, #41 Clint Bowyer, #14 Darrell Wallace Jr., #43 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #17 Trevor Bayne, #6 Danica Patrick, #10 Michael McDowell, #95 Chris Buescher, #37 Kasey Kahne, #5 Paul Menard, #27 Austin Dillon, #3 David Ragan, #38 Ty Dillon, #13 AJ Allmendinger, #47 Ryan Newman, #31 Matt DiBenedetto, #32 Ryan Sieg, #83 Cole Whitt, #72 Reed Sorenson, #15 Joey Gase, #23 Landon Cassill, #34 Jeffrey Earnhardt, #33 BJ McLeod, #51 Timmy Hill, #66 Gray Gauldin, #55 Kyle Larson, #42

Bold - Denotes previous winners at Kentucky Speedway in both Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings

Position Driver Car # Points Behind Starts Wins 1. Kyle Larson 42 667 -- 17 2 2. Martin Truex Jr. 78 649 18 17 2 3. Kyle Busch 18 559 108 17 0 4. Kevin Harvick 4 557 110 17 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 535 132 17 2 6. Chase Elliott 24 524 143 17 0 7. Jimmie Johnson 48 516 151 17 3 8. Jamie McMurray 1 504 163 17 0 9. Denny Hamlin 11 498 169 17 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 469 198 17 0 11. Matt Kenseth 20 445 222 17 0 12. Joey Logano 22 442 225 17 1 13. Ryan Blaney 21 435 232 17 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 409 259 17 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 399 268 17 1 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 395 272 17 2

Track Info



Track: Kentucky Speedway

Location: Sparta, Kentucky

Track length: 1.5 miles



Previous Quaker State 400 winners

2016: Brad Keselowski

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2013: Matt Kenseth

2012: Brad Keselowski

Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks

Kentucky: Ky. Busch, Kenseth

New Hampshire: Ky. Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Hamlin, Kasey Kahne

Indianapolis: Ky. Busch, McMurray, Paul Menard

Pocono: Hamlin, Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher

Watkins Glen: Hamlin, Ky. Busch, AJ Allmendinger

Michigan: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth, Kahne

Bristol: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne

Darlington: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth

Richmond: Ky. Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne

*A win guarantees a driver entry into the NASCAR Playoffs

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts

Location: Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 276 laps/400.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300

Location: Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, July 8 (Friday night race postponed)

Time: Noon ET

Length: 200 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App