NASCAR at Michigan: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart speak out on late debris caution

Kyle Larson took advantage of three late cautions Sunday en route to his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Michigan International Speedway. One of the yellow flags came out because of debris with 21 laps to go as Kyle Busch was leading the race, opening the door for Larson and other drivers to capitalize on the restart.

21 laps to go: Caution for debris! @KyleBusch leads @KyleLarsonRacin and Ryan @Blaney. Can Rowdy hold on for his first points win of 2017? pic.twitter.com/gxou0pO4W0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 18, 2017

Busch was gambling on fuel, and had the caution never come out he may have been able to win his first playoff-clinching win of the season. Instead, he had to settle for a respectable seventh place finish.

Several drivers spoke out about the debris caution after the race. One person in particular who expressed frustration was retired NASCAR champion Tony Stewart. The former driver turned co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing took to Twitter.

It's a shame that so many drivers and teams day was ruined by the results of another "debris" caution towards the end of the race today. — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) June 18, 2017

Three of Stewart's drivers -- Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick and Kevin Harvick -- were involved in wrecks following the debris caution. Bowyer was sent straight into the wall after getting loose, while Harvick and Patrick were involved in a separate multicar wreck. The damage done to Patrick's car was enough to warrant a last-place finish.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the other drivers who expressed frustration on social media after the race, despite a bounce-back performance that earned him a top-10 finish.

"I don't know why they've got to throw so many damn debris yellows," Earnhardt said during a postrace Periscope broadcast. "The purpose of having stages was really because the networks want more cautions, more restarts, because people tune in when we have a caution. They tune in for a restart. That's the whole reason why we have the stages to try to create a little more drama, so I don't know why we keep throwing the damn debris yellows and stuff."

If that wasn't enough, the No. 88 driver fired off a few debris-related tweets afterward.

It was quite humorous. There were about 12 plastic bags on the track at one time. Did the 12 little bags emerge from the giant trash bag? 🤔 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 19, 2017

I like how the term debris has become so all encompassing — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 19, 2017

While NASCAR decided to throw the yellow with 21 laps to go for debris, there wasn't nearly as much concern when a cowboy hat was left out on the track midrace.