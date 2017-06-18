NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway predictions, picks, odds: Four who can win
Kyle Larson takes the pole ahead of Monster Energy Cup leader Martin Truex Jr., but neither is our pick
Who takes the checkered flag on the fast track at Michigan International Speedway? Here are our picks for Sunday's race
Winner: Joey Logano
It's hard to bet against Logano this week especially after he won this race last year. The No. 22 has already been to Victory Lane once this season along with eight top-10 finishes. Logano is set to start seventh and will have his teammate, Pocono winner Ryan Blaney, in front of him to draft early and often.
Contenders: Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr.
Until these guys prove us wrong, they will continue to contend each and every week. Both drivers will start this race from the front row as they each sit atop the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series standings. Not to mention Larson won his first-career race here in August of 2016.
Wild card: Matt Kenseth
Kenseth has yet to win this season but has won here three times in his career (2002, 2006, 2015). The No. 20 Toyota ran one of the fastest times in qualifying (35.869) en route to the ninth starting position. Kenseth has run well this year, notching six top-10 finishes. Don't be surprised if he winds up taking the checkered flag this weekend.
Odds for FireKeepers Casino 400
Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com
- Kyle Larson 9/2
- Jimmie Johnson 13/2
- Martin Truex Jr. 13/2
- Brad Keselowski 7/1
- Kevin Harvick 7/1
- Kyle Busch 7/1
- Chase Elliott 8/1
- Joey Logano 10/1
- Matt Kenseth 15/1
- Denny Hamlin 25/1
- Kurt Busch 25/1
- Ryan Blaney 25/1
- Clint Bowyer 30/1
- Jamie McMurray 30/1
- Erik Jones 40/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1
- Austin Dillon 75/1
- Daniel Suarez 75/1
- Kasey Kahne 75/1
- Ryan Newman 75/1
FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup
- Kyle Larson
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Clint Bowyer
- Kyle Busch
- Denny Hamlin
- Ryan Blaney
- Joey Logano
- Jamie McMurray
- Matt Kenseth
- Chase Elliott
- Kevin Harvick
- Brad Keselowki
- Jimmie Johnson (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice)
- Erik Jones
- Kurt Busch
- Kasey Kahne
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Austin Dillon
- Ryan Newman
- Daniel Suarez
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Michael McDowell
- Danica Patrick
- Ty Dillon
- Chris Buescher
- AJ Allmendinger (will start from rear after crashing during Saturday's practice)
- Darrell Wallace Jr.
- Trevor Bayne
- Matt Dibenedetto
- David Ragan
- Paul Menard
- Ryan Sieg
- Corey Lajoi
- Cole Whitt
- Reed Sorenson
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- Landon Cassill
Bold - Denotes previous winners at MIS
Here's everything else you need to know for Sunday's race:
Track info
Track: Michigan International Speedway
Location: Brooklyn, Michigan
Track Length: 2 miles
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|STARTS
|WINS
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|78
|584
|Leader
|14
|2
|2
|Kyle Larson
|42
|583
|-1
|14
|1
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|480
|-104
|14
|0
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|463
|-121
|14
|0
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|454
|-130
|14
|2
|6
|Chase Elliott
|24
|438
|-146
|14
|0
|7
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|421
|-163
|14
|3
|8
|Jamie McMurray
|1
|418
|-166
|14
|0
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|386
|-198
|14
|0
|10
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|369
|-215
|14
|0
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|362
|-222
|14
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|21
|360
|-224
|14
|1
|13
|Matt Kenseth
|20
|359
|-225
|14
|0
|14
|Kurt Busch
|41
|331
|-253
|14
|1
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|17
|325
|-259
|14
|1
|16
|Ryan Newman
|31
|322
|-262
|14
|1
Previous winners at Michigan
2016: Joey Logano
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Jimmie Johnson
2013: Greg Biffle
2012: Denny Hamlin
How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400
Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan
Date: Sunday, June 18
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 250 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 120
Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 200
TV: FS1/MRN
Stream: Fox Sports GO
-
