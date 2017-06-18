NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway predictions, picks, odds: Four who can win

Who takes the checkered flag on the fast track at Michigan International Speedway? Here are our picks for Sunday's race

Winner: Joey Logano

It's hard to bet against Logano this week especially after he won this race last year. The No. 22 has already been to Victory Lane once this season along with eight top-10 finishes. Logano is set to start seventh and will have his teammate, Pocono winner Ryan Blaney, in front of him to draft early and often.

Contenders: Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr.

Until these guys prove us wrong, they will continue to contend each and every week. Both drivers will start this race from the front row as they each sit atop the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series standings. Not to mention Larson won his first-career race here in August of 2016.

Wild card: Matt Kenseth

Kenseth has yet to win this season but has won here three times in his career (2002, 2006, 2015). The No. 20 Toyota ran one of the fastest times in qualifying (35.869) en route to the ninth starting position. Kenseth has run well this year, notching six top-10 finishes. Don't be surprised if he winds up taking the checkered flag this weekend.

Odds for FireKeepers Casino 400

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com

Kyle Larson 9/2



Jimmie Johnson 13/2



Martin Truex Jr. 13/2



Brad Keselowski 7/1



Kevin Harvick 7/1



Kyle Busch 7/1



Chase Elliott 8/1



Joey Logano 10/1



Matt Kenseth 15/1



Denny Hamlin 25/1



Kurt Busch 25/1



Ryan Blaney 25/1



Clint Bowyer 30/1



Jamie McMurray 30/1



Erik Jones 40/1



Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1



Austin Dillon 75/1



Daniel Suarez 75/1



Kasey Kahne 75/1



Ryan Newman 75/1



FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Jamie McMurray Matt Kenseth Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowki Jimmie Johnson (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice) Erik Jones Kurt Busch Kasey Kahne Dale Earnhardt Jr. Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Daniel Suarez Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Michael McDowell Danica Patrick Ty Dillon Chris Buescher AJ Allmendinger (will start from rear after crashing during Saturday's practice) Darrell Wallace Jr. Trevor Bayne Matt Dibenedetto David Ragan Paul Menard Ryan Sieg Corey Lajoi Cole Whitt Reed Sorenson Jeffrey Earnhardt Landon Cassill

Bold - Denotes previous winners at MIS

Here's everything else you need to know for Sunday's race:

Track info

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Location: Brooklyn, Michigan

Track Length: 2 miles

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings

POS DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND STARTS WINS 1 Martin Truex Jr 78 584 Leader 14 2 2 Kyle Larson 42 583 -1 14 1 3 Kevin Harvick 4 480 -104 14 0 4 Kyle Busch 18 463 -121 14 0 5 Brad Keselowski 2 454 -130 14 2 6 Chase Elliott 24 438 -146 14 0 7 Jimmie Johnson 48 421 -163 14 3 8 Jamie McMurray 1 418 -166 14 0 9 Denny Hamlin 11 386 -198 14 0 10 Clint Bowyer 14 369 -215 14 0 11 Joey Logano 22 362 -222 14 1 12 Ryan Blaney 21 360 -224 14 1 13 Matt Kenseth 20 359 -225 14 0 14 Kurt Busch 41 331 -253 14 1 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 17 325 -259 14 1 16 Ryan Newman 31 322 -262 14 1

Previous winners at Michigan

2016: Joey Logano

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Jimmie Johnson

2013: Greg Biffle

2012: Denny Hamlin

How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 250 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 120

Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 200

TV: FS1/MRN

Stream: Fox Sports GO